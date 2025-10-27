NXT Deadline in San Antonio details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday regarding the NXT Deadline event.

October 27, 2025 – WWE® today announced that Deadline will take place Saturday, December 6, at the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas, marking the first WWE Premium Live Event to emanate from San Antonio since Royal Rumble® in 2023.

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, October 29, at 10am CT via https://www.boeingcentertechport.com/ . Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting https://www.boeingcentertechport.com/ and using the code NXTTIX starting Tuesday, October 28, at 10am CT until 11:59pm CT.

Deadline will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Ricky Saints, NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe, and more.

Powell’s POV: This is the same venue that played host to this past week’s Dynamite and Collision. It looked good on television, and the fans were hot for Wednesday’s show.

