WWE Raw preview: CM Punk and Jey Uso meet face-to-face on tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk and Jey Uso meet face-to-face before meeting for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday Night’s Main Event

-Penta vs. Rusev for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship

-Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez

Powell’s POV: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair indicated that they will appear, but they are currently not advertised as defending the titles against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. Raw will be live from Anaheim, California, at Honda Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).