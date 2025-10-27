Jersey Championship Wrestling “Possession” results: Vetter’s review of Charles Mason vs. Billie Starkz for the vacant JCW Championship, Luna Vachon Invitational tournament

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Jersey Championship Wrestling “Possession”

Replay available via YouTube.com

October 26, 2025, in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, at The Mecca

This show streamed live and free on their YouTube channel. Ridgefield Park is straight west of New York City, on the other side of the Hudson River. The lights were on, and the crowd was perhaps 150-200. Nick Knowledge and Veda Scott provided commentary.

* This show features the Luna Vachon Invitational tournament, and we’ll also presumably find out what is next for the JCW World Title. Masha Slamovich has held the belt for more than a year, but it’s still quite unclear what her future will be in pro wrestling. As the show began, Emil Jay was in the ring, and he showed off the trophy for the LVI.

1. Billie Starkz vs. Kenzie Paige vs. Maya World vs. Jada Stone in an LVI first-round match. The crowd was 100% behind Billie. Quick reversals at the bell, and Maya hit a doublestomp. Jada hit a huracanrana on Kenzie and a sliding clothesline and a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 2:00. Maya hit a dive to the floor on Billie. Jada hit a moonsault to the floor on everyone. They all started brawling on the floor. They got back into the ring. Jada hit a double backflip-into-a-stunner on Maya at 6:00. Kenzie hit a Poison Rana on Billie. Maya hit a Gory Special-into-a-knee strike to the face. Billie hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Maya for the pin. Non-stop action but the winner was never in doubt.

Billie Starkz defeated Kenzie Paige, Maya World, and Jada Stone at 6:54 to advance to the finals.

22 Emersyn Jayne vs. Billie Starkz vs. Ava Everett (w/LSG) vs. Kylie Alexa in an LVI first-round match. Ava is the tallest, Gabby is by far the strongest. The bell rang, and Gabby handed gnome hats to everyone, but then Ava attacked her. Alexa knocked Ava down with a shoulder tackle. Gabby easily tossed Alexa into a corner, then she threw Ava into that corner and splashed them both at 2:00. Gabby bodyslammed Kylie. Emersyn hit a huracanrana on Gabby, then a crossbody block for a nearfall. On the apron, Emersyn hit a dropkick to the floor, and she brawled with Ava at ringside. In the ring, Emersyn climbed the ropes, but LSG tripped her and she fell to the floor.

LSG threw her back in at 5:00, and Ava worked over Jayne. Kylie hit a spin kick to Ava’s head. Gabby got Kylie and Ava on her back and hit a double Samoan Drop at 6:30, and that popped the crowd. Jayne hit a double Moonsault Press. Gabby and Jayne got up and traded forearm strikes. Gabby hit an Angle Slam on Emersyn. Kylie hit a snap suplex, sending Gabby into the corner, and got a nearfall at 9:00. Gabby hit a spear on Ava. LSG pulled Kylie to the floor and threw her into the ring post! he got in the ring, but Gabby hit a bodyslam on him. Ava hit a missile dropkick, and she got a rollup on Emersyn for a nearfall. Emersyn hit a piledriver along her back to pin Ava. Good action.

Emersyn Jayne defeated Gabby Forza, Ava Everett, and Kylie Alexa at 10:52 to advance to the finals.

* “Foxcatcher,” the mysterious voice, had another video, where he offered another bounty to take out Joey Janela. This storyline has gone on all year with zero advancement.

3. Janai Kai vs. Nixi XS vs. Mara Sade vs. Lena Kross in an LVI first-round match. Nixi was a last-minute replacement for Nicole Matthews. I again will reiterate that Lena is about 6’1″ and she towers over several in this match. Janai low-bridged Lena, sending her to the floor, and she brawled with Mara, hitting a kick on her in the corner. Mara hit a flying forearm in the corner on Kross and an armdrag, then a huracanrana at 3:00. Nixi hit a flying huracanrana off the apron to the floor and she brawled with Janai. Lena and Mara were brawling elsewhere on the floor, so we had a split-screen to cover all the action.

In the ring, Lena hit a running knee on Nixi for a nearfall. In a nice spot, Lena hit a second-rope fallaway slam, tossing Nixi onto the other two opponents at 6:00, and they were all down. They all got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. Janai and Mara hit stereo superkicks on their opponents, then they traded kicks. Mara hit a gutbuster move to the chest of Janai at 8:00. Lena hit a shoulder-breaker over her knee on Nixi for the pin. Good action in all three first-round matches.

Lena Kross defeated Janai Kai, Nixi XS, and Mara Sade at 8:15 to advance to the finals.

4. Joey Janela and Nick Comoroto vs. Bryan Keith and Joshua Bishop. Joey and Keith opened; Janela dragged him to the mat in an armhold, and Keith scrambled to the ropes. The big guys tagged in at 1:30 and we got the obligatory “meat!” chant as Nick backed Bishop into a corner. Nick hit a shoulder tackle and they traded forearm strikes and clotheslines. “Neither man is going down!” Nick Knowledge said, and we got a “Beef forever!” chant. Comoroto hit a headbutt that dropped Keith at 4:00. Comoroto and Bishop traded more chops. Joey jumped in so he and Keith could also trade chops!

Bishop hit a clothesline on Joey at 7:00. Keith and Bishop worked over Joey and kept him grounded. Bishop pulled Comoroto off the apron so he wasn’t there for the hot tag, and the heels continued to work over Janela. Joey suplexed Bishop, and they were both down at 10:00. Comoroto finally got the hot tag and hit some punches on both heels. He hit a running splash in the corner on Bishop, then a Gorilla Press! Bishop hit a spinning back suplex on Nick for a nearfall at 12:00. Joey hit a top-rope flipping cannonball onto both heels, then he clotheslined Keith and hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall.

Bishop hit a Black Hole Slam on Comoroto at 13:30, and everyone was down again. Bishop and Comoroto fell to the floor. In the ring, Keith and Janela traded more forearm strikes, and Joey hit a snap Dragon Suplex. Keith caught Joey with a knee strike to the forehead for a believable nearfall. Janela hit a superkick on Bishop. Keith hit a stunner on Joey. Bishop hit a headbutt on Comoroto and a release Razor’s Edge on Comoroto! Keith tagged in and made the pin. A good brawl. Veda questioned why Bishop let Keith make the pin when he hit the big finisher.

Josh Bishop and Bryan Keith defeated Joey Janela and Nick Comoroto at 16:30.

5. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini vs. Matt Tremont and Bam Sullivan in a Halloween street fight. There were pumpkins and cookie sheets, and skeleton bones placed in the ring. They all sat down on chairs in the ring and passed around a Halloween bucket. They got up and traded punches. They all brawled to the floor, and they hit each other with pumpkins and Halloween lawn ornaments. Bam hit a flip dive off the stage onto the other three at 5:00.

They got back into the ring, where ViF worked over Bam. Ku hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. Bam hit a Cradle Shock slam on Garrini for a nearfall at 7:00. They all got up and traded forearm strikes. ViF dumped the buckets of candy and plastic toys onto the mat. Bam powerbombed Ku onto the pile of goodies. Tremont then hit a frogsplash on Ku for the pin. I would have wagered that Bam would be the man getting pinned in this one.

Matt Tremont and Bam Sullivan defeated Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini in a Halloween street fight at 9:26.

6. The inaugural Monster Mash. (As a reporter, there is no such thing as a “first annual” event.) This is a Rumble by a different name; I have no idea how many participants. Each participant wore a monster mask to the ring, and in many cases, we didn’t know who it was until they removed the mask. Jay Lucas drew No. 1 and Griffin McCoy drew No. 2. Sturdy Sal Mistretta was No. 3; I just saw him for the first time a week or two ago. Gary Jay was No. 4 at 3:00, and he hit a series of clotheslines. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell drew No. 5, and he immediately brawled with his Midwest-based opponent Gary Jay.

Hunter Drake was No. 6 at 5:30 and he hit a springboard moonsault to enter the ring. Veda noted there had not been an elimination yet. Hunter hit his cool modified Code Red on Parnell. Ava Everett came out and provided a distraction, but LSG snuck in at No. 7 and eliminated Drake! Sal hit a big fallaway slam on LSG; Sal has the size of a young Kevin Steen. McCoy eliminated Sal Mistretta. Tony Deppen was No. 8 at 9:00. Deppen hit a springboard dropkick on nemesis McCoy and running double knees. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. (Everyone left in this match was somewhere on the floor.)

Tank was No. 9; we got a lot of guys who made the trek from Tennessee for this show! He brawled with Gary Jay. (Again, wrestlers just hide out on the floor, not resting in corners like they would in WWE.) Tank hit a spinning back fist to send LSG over the top rope to the floor. Tank tossed Gary Jay, too. The big Sam Holloway was No. 10 at 13:30; again, he’s a legit 6’8″. The smaller guys jumped in but Holloway and Tank swatted them away, then those two traded forearm strikes. Holloway low-bridged the top rope, sending Tank onto the apron; Sam then hit a big boot to eliminate Tank.

Fancy Ryan Clancy was No. 11 at 15:00 and he immediately traded blows with Holloway. Oni King was No. 12; he’s a bald, Black man and I’ve seen him maybe twice before. He traded blows with Holloway. Oni and Deppen worked together and tossed McCoy. Matt Mako was No 13 at 18:00 and Emil Jay said Mako is the final participant. Sam was kicked off the apron but I don’t think he’s been eliminated. King was eliminated. Mako put Jay Lucas in a cross-armbreaker, then tossed Lucas. Okay, Holloway was back in the ring.

There were five left: Holloway, Clancy, Parnell, Deppen and Mako. Matt applied a sleeper, but Clancy flipped Mako out at 21:30. Parnell put Clancy in a Sharpshooter, then slammed Ryan’s knee into the mat. Deppen tossed Parnell. Holloway clotheslined Deppen out, so it’s just Clancy vs. Holloway left. The crowd chanted for the fancyman. Ryan tried a sleeper. He hit a bodyslam and put Holloway on the ring apron, then some running back elbows. Sam pulled Ryan onto the apron, too! Ryan jumped into the ring, hit his Picture Perfect dropkick, and knocked Holloway to the floor to win!

“Fancy” Ryan Clancy won a 13-man Monster Mash at 24:36.

7. Billie Starkz vs. Lena Kross vs. Emersyn Jayne in the LVI finals. Nick Knowledge said this was an elimination match. Lena hit a sideslam. Emersyn dove onto Lena. Billie hit a second-rope flip dive to the floor on both at 1:30. They got back into the ring, and Emersyn hit a top-rope crossbody block onto both opponents. Lena hit a fallaway slam on Emersyn at 3:00, then one on Billie. Lena hit a German Suplex and went for a cover on Emersyn but Billie made the save. (WHY??? This is an elimination match!) Billie hit a neckbreaker over her knee on Lena for a nearfall at 5:00.

All three women were down and the crowd was hot, and Nick Knowledge reminded us that they all competed a short time ago. They got to their knees and gtraded forearm strikes at 6:30. Lena dropped Billie onto Emersyn and got a nearfall on Starkz. Emersyn hit a sliding German Suplex. Jayne hit a piledriver along her back and pinned Kross at 8:05. Billie immediately hit a neckbreaker over her knee and got a nearfall on Jayne. Jayne hit a German Suplex from her knees for a nearfall!

Jayne hit an enzuigiri. They traded rollups. Bilile hit a spin kick and fell on top for a nearfall at 10:00. Jayne hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a believable nearfall. Jayne again hit a piledriver along her back, but Billie kicked out. Emersyn missed a moonsault, and Billie immediately hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin. A very good match, but yeah, if you were betting on this match, Billie was the obvious winner from the start. She was presented with this two-foot-tall trophy as the fans chanted, “You deserve it!” at her.

Billie Starkz defeated Emerysn Jayne, and Lena Kross at 11:52 to win the Luna Vachon Invitational tournament.

8. Marcus Mathers and “YDNP” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. Lee Moriarty, Adam Priest, and Darian Bengston. This is quite the all-star six-man tag! Moriarty and Oliver opened and they traded quick offense and had a standoff at 2:00. Darian entered, so Price tagged in, and they traded quicker reversals and Price hit a dropkick. Priest and Mathers jumped in. Marcus hit a dropkick, then a top-rope twisting crossbody block on Lee. Lee worked over Marcus on the mat and tied him up, while taunting YDNP. Priest jumped in at 6:00 and targeted Marcus’ left arm. Priest’s team kept Mathers in their corner. We suddenly had a three separate submission spots at 9:30.

Mathers flipped over Priest and got a nearfall, then a stunner on Adam. Oliver and Price jumped in and cleared the ring, hitting running back elbows. They hit stereo German Suplexes for a nearfall at 11:30. Price went for a Swanton Bomb but Lee got his knees up. Lee’s team now began working over Alec. Darian hit a Tiger Driver for a nearfall. Bengston hit a top-rope Whisper in the Wind on Price and Oliver at 14:00. Mathers hit a fadeway stunner on Bengston. Darian put Mathers’ feet on the top rope and hit a twisting faceplant. Mathers hit a top-rope twisting superlex on Bengston. Oliver hit a frogsplash, Price hit a Swanton, and Mathers hit a top-rope 450 Splash to pin Bengston. That was really good.

Marcus Mathers, Jordan Oliver, and Alec Price defeated Lee Moriarty, Adam Priest, and Darian Bengston at 16:29.

9. Mad Dog Connelly and Beastman vs. “Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire. CW came out second and they immediately started brawling on the floor; we had the split-screen again to follow all four of them. They looped the floor, then got in the ring at 3:30. Beastman hit a flying crossbody block on Shire for a nearfall, and his team kept Shire in their corner. JD got a hot tag at 6:30 and traded forearm strikes with Connelly.

“This war will never end!” Nick Knowledge said. Manders hit some loud chops on Beastman. Connelly hit a headbutt to Shire’s chest. Beastman hit a rolling cannonball in the corner to flatten Manders at 8:00. Manders took off his boot and he beat Connelly with it as they fought on the floor. Thomas hit a second-rope back suplex to pin Beastman. That was quite a brawl! Connelly and Beastman hit a team spike piledriver on Manders after the bell.

1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire defeated Mad Dog Connelly and Beastman at 9:50.

* Charles Mason came out, in his white suit. Nick Knowledge said the show was over, so why is he here? Mason thinks he should be crowned the new JCW champion. Bryan Keith came out! He said he has a gift for Mason and he opened a briefcase (it looked more like a toolbox). In it was the JCW Title. “Consider it a gift from me and your friend, Foxcatcher,” Keith said. Keith left as Mason celebrated with the belt! However, Billie Starkz came out! She demanded a title shot… right now!

10. Charles Mason vs. Billie Starkz for the vacant JCW World TItle. Mason hit a shotgun dropkick and his rolling Death Valley Driver at the bell! Veda and Nick reiterated that Billie has already wrestled twice. Mason peeled off his button-down white shirt and choked her with it. He hit a Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles, and he pulled on her wrists as he stood on her hair. He shouted some profanities at her and he threatened the ref, too. He chokked her while standing on the second rope with her feet dangling off the ground, and he got a nearfall at 4:00.

Billie hit a kick but Mason dropped her with a clothesline. She hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Mason hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall. She applied a sleeper, then hit a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall, then she hit top-rope Swanton Bomb for a visual pin, but Bryan Keith pulled the ref from the ring! Marcus Mathers ran to ringside to make the save, and he brawled with Keith. She tried a top-rope Swanton Bomb, but Mason caught her between his legs and applied a sleeper; she reached the ropes. Seconds later, she rolled him up for the flash pin!

Billie Starkz defeated Charles Mason to win the vacant JCW World Title at 8:56.

Final Thoughts: I love these JCW shows; they really do feature the best of the indy talent from the Northeast, from Georgia, Tennessee, and Missouri. I’ll go with the all-star six-man tag for best, and the Manders brawl for second. The three women’s tournament matches were all quite good. That was a well laid-out Rumble, too. No new faces today but I haven’t seen much of Oni King or Sal Mistretta yet.