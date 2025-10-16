ROH on HonorClub lineup: ROH Championship match set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. Griff Garrison and Cole Carter

-Shannon Moore vs. Blake Christian

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Oro

-Sidney Akeem vs. Alex Zayne

-Isla Dawn and “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in action

-Aleah James vs. Diamante

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on October 9 in Lakeland, Florida, at RP Funding Center. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).