What's happening...

ROH on HonorClub lineup: ROH Championship match set for tonight’s show

October 16, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. Griff Garrison and Cole Carter

-Shannon Moore vs. Blake Christian

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Oro

-Sidney Akeem vs. Alex Zayne

-Isla Dawn and “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in action

-Aleah James vs. Diamante

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on October 9 in Lakeland, Florida, at RP Funding Center. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.