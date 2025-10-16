TNA Impact preview: Tonight’s “After the Glory” special

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-TNA’s champions appear in-studio for a look back at the TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view

Powell’s POV: TNA is not advertising any first-run matches for this episode. While this could be an interesting show, I’m not a fan of TNA not running a new episode coming out of their biggest event of the year. Imagine if WWE ran highlights and interviews rather than the typically newsworthy live edition of Raw after WrestleMania.

Impact is simulcast on Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, my audio reviews will return once TNA starts airing first-run matches. Check out the company’s official preview video below or via the TNA YouTube page.