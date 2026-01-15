TNA Impact results (1/15): Powell’s review of Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship, AJ Styles’ appearance, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Elijah vs. Order 4

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,122)

Dallas, Texas, at Curtis Culwell Center

Simulcast live on January 15, 2026, on AMC and TNA+

[Hour One] A video package opened the show… A wide shot aired of the arena to show off the big crowd. “The TNA on AMC era has begun,” Tom Hannifan said. Hannifan was joined on commentary by Matt Rehwoldt…

AJ Styles’ logo appeared on the big screen. The crowd chanted his name. Styles’ old TNA theme played, and then he made his entrance. The fans chanted “AJ” once he was inside the ring. Styles said he would keep it short because they had some wrestling to do. Styles welcomed viewers to the house that he built.

“But here’s the ring, it is bigger, it is badder, and it is bolder than ever, and it is on AMC,” Styles said. The crowd chanted AMC. Styles told the crowd to keep that energy. Styles said it starts with the fans and called it TNA Nation. Styles led the crowd in chanting TNA…

The opening montage aired… An American flag was shown flying outside the building along with TNA and AMC flags…

Elijah introduced himself as he stood on the stage holding a guitar. “What wants to walk with Elijah?” he asked. TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy made their entrance with guitarist Justin Lyons playing their entrance theme, and a couple of social media influencers.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt spoke at ringside and spoke about some of the matches that would take place… Order 4 made their entrance. Ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell tried to deliver in-ring introductions, but she left the ring when the wrestlers started fighting to start the match…

1. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Elijah vs. “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler (w/Tasha Steelz, Agent Zero). The Hardys and Elijah got the better of the brawl and cleared the heels from the ring before the first commercial break. [C] A couple of actors were shown in the crowd that Hannifan mentioned by name, but they did not get name graphics.

Steelz entered the ring. Steelz and Ali were hit with a double Twist of Fate by Jeff, who had Ali pinned before it was broken up. A short time later, Elijah hit Skyler with a knee strike. Matt followed up with a Twist of Fate, and then Jeff hit Skyler with a Swanton Bomb and got the three count.

Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Elijah defeated “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler in roughly 8:20.

After the match, Agent Zero entered the ring and put down all three babyfaces. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch came out. They helped up the Hardys, but then Dutch slammed Matt, and Vincent punched Jeff. Vincent grabbed a chain that was attached to the ring post and put a padlock through Jeff’s earring hole. Vincent hit Matt with a Swanton.

Vincent declared that The Righteous will become the new TNA Tag Team Champions at Saturday’s Genesis pay-per-view. The Righteous theme song played…

Gia Miller interviewed TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian on the backstage interview set. He said it was the biggest night in TNA history and started to talk about the main event, but he stopped.

AJ Styles walked onto the set and stared at Kazarian, who asked if he was supposed to give him a hug or a sloppy kiss. Kazarian said Styles showed up like he runs the place. Kazarian said that if Styles had anything to say to him, it should be to thank him for the house. Styles looked at Kazarian’s title belt and then smiled before walking away…

Hannifan hyped the TNA World Championship match… [C]

Powell’s POV: The atmosphere from the start of the show through the opening match was terrific. The live crowd is really hot and has popped for everything. I don’t think TNA could have asked for a better crowd thus far.

An X Division video package aired… The broadcast team spoke at their desk and dropped the usual “it’s not about weight limits, it’s about no limits” slogan…

Boxer Vergil Ortiz Jr. was shown seated in the crowd. They also showed a group of content creators. Eric Young and AJ Francis were shown in different locations in the crowd…

Gia Miller stood in front of what she called “our own Hollywood Row.” She introduced the actors who were shown earlier. Two were from AMC’s Dark Winds television series, another was from the movie Night Patrol, and they were seated next to Mara Sade and Candice Michelle.

Ryan Nemeth came out and took the mic from Miller before one of the Dark Winds actors could answer her question. Nemeth started mouthing off to the actors until one of them shoved him. Nemeth tried to hop the barricade, but he was crotched on top of it, and then the other Dark Winds actor chopped him…

Powell’s POV: I’m too damn old to know or care who the content creators and influencers are. The first mistake was putting them in front of an empty section. When they first showed them, I wondered if they filmed it earlier in the day because the seats near and behind them were empty. It looked bad, but it’s also easy to see from the other camera shots that they have a big crowd.

Highlights aired of Arianna Grace and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo turning on her father, Santino Marella…

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made his entrance. He was upbeat and spoke about how it was a special night, and they would have a lot of expectations and pressure. He said it would be the start of something incredible.

Santino spoke about how he’s been hurt, angry, and confused by Arianna Grace’s actions. He said the board of directors decided that he needed some assistance. Santino said he was hesitant at first, but then he was relieved once he found out who it was. He said this person was very professional and had a lot of experience.

Daria Rae (f/k/a Sonya Deville) made her entrance and joined Santino in the ring. He welcomed her to TNA. She congratulated Santino and said, “Look at this,” while looking at the crowd. She called Santino one of the pillars of the company. She said he deals with the good, bad, and the ugly, yet manages to keep smiles on everyone’s faces, including hers. A “Santino” chant broke out.

Rae flipped the switch. She said the one thing the company doesn’t need is Santino. She said they don’t need his stupid jokes and comedy relief. Rae said he can’t even keep his own family in order, and his own daughter doesn’t even respect him. Santino tried to talk, but she told him to shut up.

Rae said she’s run locker rooms and understands television. She said she can do the job better than Santino. “My name is Daria Rae, and I’m the SUIT, so you shut up when I’m talking,” Rae said. She teased leaving the ring before saying she almost forgot to mention that she signed a new Knockout.

Elayna Black (f/k/a Cora Jade) walked onto the stage…

Powell’s POV: Rae did a great job in the authority figure role in WWE. I was disappointed when she was cut by WWE, so I’m happy to see her return to pro wrestling. That said, Santino’s character looks a little gullible to anyone who remembers that Rae was a heel authority figure on WWE television. Black hasn’t wrestled since last July when she announced that she was taking time away for mental health reasons, so it’s also good to see her back.

Backstage, AJ Styles approached Mike Santana. Styles said he’s known Frankie Kazarian for twenty years. Styles said he never thought he’d say it, but he hopes Santana kicks his ass. Styles said he helped the company as long as he could, and now it’s Santana’s turn. He told Santana to do what he does best by winning. Santana stood up, removed his shades, and thanked Styles. They slapped hands…

The Dark Winds actors were shown again while Hannifan thanked them for coming…

The Concierge stood in the ring with Ash by Elegance, M by Elegance, and Heather by Elegance. The Concierge introdufed Perez Hilton, who was booed. Hilton said the company brought its game – its B game. They unveiled “Mr. Elegance.” Rehwoldt noted that it was not the guy they saw on last week’s show. The vain Mr. Elegance cut a promo, and then The IInspiration made their entrance…

2. “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. “The Elegance Brand” M by Elegance and Heather by Elegance (w/The Concierge, Ash by Elegance, Mr. Elegance, Perez Hilton) for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles. The champions cleared the challengers from the ring before an early break. [C] NXT wrestlers Sol Ruca and Zaria were shown watching the match on a backstage monitor.

[Hour Two] Late in the match, Mr. Elegance stood on the apron and was slapped by Lee and McKay. The champions worked over the challengers for a bit and then took out The Concierge. They set up for their double team finisher, but Mr. Elegance entered the ring and chop-blocked McKay, who was rolled up and pinned by M…

“The Elegance Brand” M by Elegance and Heather by Elegance defeated “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay in roughly 9:30 to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: A silly spectacle with a rough match. I don’t know what Perez Hilton means in 2026, but at least they put him with the right act.

Backstage, TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Arianna Grace delivered a promo. Stacks recalled Santino wondering for weeks who let the NXT wrestlers in the building. Grace boasted that the person was next to him the whole time. She said management fixed Santino’s problem by hiring someone who would do a better job than he ever could…

Powell’s POV: Here’s hoping that the NXT creative crew watches Impact enough to recognize that they should be getting more out of Grace on NXT television.

Hannifan hosted the sponsored injury report segment. Harley Hudson and Myla Grace are being held out of action for precautionary reasons after being attacked by Dani Luna. Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside were cleared. Steve Maclin is out, but will return next week. Mike Santana is cleared despite a right arm injury… [C]

Backstage, Indi Hartwell spoke about how she’d been in limbo. She recalled coming to TNA to fulfill her childhood dream. The Elegance Brand interrupted her. Ash by Elegance hyped her crew on having a party…

A video aired on the TNA Knockouts…

Santino Marella stood in the ring and introduced Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee, who was accompanied to the ring by Xia Brookside. Santino said Dani Luna would not be able to face Lee for the Knockouts Title at Genesis “due to an international visa crisis.” Santino said Lee is a fighting champion who signed an open challenge contract for Genesis.

NXT wrestlers Sol Ruca and Zaria headed to the ring. Ruca said they were in town to scout for their potential shot at the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. Ruca said Zaria should answer the open challenge. Ruca said no one is more deserving than Zaria, who then signed the contract on Santino’s back. Lee and Zaria went face-to-face while Lee held up the title belt. The champion and her challenger shook hands…

Powell’s POV: It’s a shame that Luna can’t appear at Genesis. She’s done a hell of a job since turning heel, and I was looking forward to seeing her get a Knockouts Title shot. That said, Zaria is a fun substitution.

A video package aired on the TNA World Championship… Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian were shown walking in different backstage areas… Hannifan said The System would appear after the break… [C]