NXT TV preview: NXT Showdown with NXT vs. TNA matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Tag Team Champions “Dark State” Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin vs. TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in a winner takes all match with everyone banned from ringside

-Ethan Page vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship

-“Team NXT” Jacy Jayne, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice vs. “Team TNA” Kelani Jordan, Cassie Lee, Jessica McKay, and Mara Sade in a Survivor Series-style elimination tag team match with Jordynne Grace as special referee

-“Team TNA” Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Moose, and Leon Slater vs. “Team NXT” Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Myles Borne in a Survivor Series-style elimination tag team match with Joe Hendry as special referee

Powell's POV: "Team 3D" Bully Ray and Devon will sit in the front row during the title vs. title match. As expected, Grace and Hendry were named special referees for the elimination matches. NXT Showdown will run head-to-head with AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday (Dynamite is bumped from its Wednesday time slot this week due to the MLB playoffs and NHL opening night). Tonight's NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.