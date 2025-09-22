Powell’s WWE Wrestlepalooza Hit List: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Wrestlepalooza Hits

AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag match: They did a great job of building to Lee tagging into the match for the first time. Lee’s punches were rough, and there were some clunky moments, but it didn’t matter because the fans are in the honeymoon phase of her return. All things considered, she did a fine job considering this was her first match in a decade. It was ambitious to have the match go nearly thirty minutes, but she held up her end. Of course, working with two of the best in the business, in Rollins and Lynch, was a big help. Lee pinning Lynch seemingly sets her up with a future shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Championship if she’s ready to take on a singles match. I’m anxious to see what’s next for Punk and Rollins. Will this lead to Punk chasing the World Heavyweight Championship, or do they have someone else in mind to be Seth’s next challenger?

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Iyo Sky for the vacant Women’s World Championship: A hot match and a great win for Vaquer. Vaquer was the favorite to win, but the fact that she went over clean without Asuka playing a part in the finish was a pleasant surprise. I guess this means Asuka will get all over Sky for losing again after insisting that she wanted to do things on her own and without the help of the Kabuki Warriors. Vaquer and Sky worked well together. I’m looking forward to an eventual rematch. The post-match moment with Vaquer and her proud father in the front row was touching.

Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena for the final time: WWE kicked off the ESPN era with a feel-good moment. Well, at least it was for Cena haters. If they wanted to send the fans home happy, then that explains why this match wasn’t placed in the main event slot. Lesnar dominated the match, survived Cena’s hope spots, and went over clean. I can’t help but wonder if the company have been better off feeding Cena to Gunther? I suppose it could still happen, but it wouldn’t pack as much of a punch now that Lesnar destroyed Cena in this match.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso with LA Knight as special referee: After this match, fans of the babyfaces who paid $30 for ESPN Unlimited had to be questioning their financial investment, given that Cena and the Usos both lost. But they should have seen it coming in this match, given how much focus was placed on the issues between Jey and Knight throughout the build. That said, the logic of Knight being named the special referee was weak. Even so, this was a quality tag team match, and regardless of how they won, it’s a nice feather in the cap of the Breakker and Reed characters to beat one of the most successful teams in WWE history. It also makes me question even more why the company didn’t move the titles to Breakker and Reed rather than keep them on a team that hasn’t defended the straps since July.

Stephanie McMahon named to the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class: Undertaker sharing the news with Steph at ringside was a nice moment. I’m sure this will lead to some bitching from some fans. Doesn’t every Hall of Fame class? Steph’s on-air role as the Billion Dollar Princess was a big deal during the Attitude Era, and she played prominent roles behind the scenes over the years. I don’t care who her father is or who she’s married to. Stephanie is a significant part of the company’s history. Good for her. The crap she had to put up with from her father is more than enough to justify her induction, as far as I’m concerned

WWE Wrestlepalooza Misses

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship: A minor Miss. The match was well worked, but the live crowd’s mild reaction to Cody going over really stood out. The fans not viewing McIntyre as a threat to win the championship didn’t help the cause, but the subdued crowd reaction, complete with some fans heading straight for the exits, was telling. Cody seems to be cooling off. It was bound to happen eventually, but the way he’s been booked since WrestleMania seems like it’s sped things up. Cody went from being the focus of the company to feeling secondary because of the John Cena shenanigans. Granted, Cody missed some time while filming a movie, but even his second WWE Championship win was glossed over. It’s too late to heat up Cody again, but it needs to happen quickly before the modest crowd reactions spread. As much as I dislike the Crown Jewel Championship theme, working with a strong heel in Seth Rollins should help Cody. To close on a light note, did Drew McIntyre channel his inner Peter Griffin after he kicked through the broadcast table?