Deadlock Pro Wrestling “The Carolina Classic” results: Vetter’s review of the one-night tournament, including Cedric Alexander, Trevor Lee, Jake Something, JD Drake, and Calvin Tankman

Deadlock Pro Wrestling “The Carolina Classic”

September 14, 2025, in Durham, North Carolina, at the Durham Convention Center

Released September 21, 2025, via DPWondemand.com

DPW is my favorite indy promotion, and I’ve often compared it to the classic 2004 ROH era. This is a brick building, and I’ve always liked shows from this venue. The crowd was packed at maybe 350. Production, from lighting to sound, is above average. Our commentary team is Rich Bocchini, Caprice Coleman, and Veda Scott, so we have an all-star team in the booth.

* This show features four first-round matches and a four-way elimination match finale. Two years ago, Jay Malachi (now known as Je’Von Evans) won this tournament. Jake Something won it last year. Lucky Ali (NXT’s Saquon Shugars) won the inaugural Carolina Classic in 2022.

* The show opened with LaBron Kozone in a sit-down interview about how he got into pro wrestling when he was 15. We then heard from Erick Stevens about his return. “I’m 43 and I feel 43. I know the clock is ticking,” Stevens said. “I know I have to make every match count.” I love these interviews! We then had a video package to open the show set to a death metal rock song.

1. LaBron Kozone (w/Manny Lo) vs. Erick Stevens in a Carolina Classic first-round match. Stevens has just returned from a three-year retirement. I’ve compared the 32-year-old Kozone to an older Trick Williams, and he has just really had an incredible 2025. Bocchini noted that brash youngster Manny “has been rubbing people the wrong way.” A basic lockup to open, and they traded chops. Kozone knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. They fought to the floor. Kozone chopped him across the chin, then powerbombed him on the ring apron at 2:00. They got back into the ring with Kozone in charge, hitting some roundhouse kicks to Erick’s chest.

Kozone went for the Ballgame clothesline, but Erick blocked it, then Erick dove through the ropes onto Kozone on the floor. In the ring. Erick hit a Saito Suplex, then a hard discus forearm to the base of the neck for a nearfall at 6:00. Stevens held onto Kozone’s wrists and stomped on Kozone’s chest. Kozone hit a powerbomb, and they were both down. Stevens hit a half-nelson suplex and a hard clothesline at 8:00, then a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for a nearfall. They got up and traded open-hand slaps to the face, and Kozone hit an enzuigiri and a rolling Koppo Kick, then a hard Ballgame clothesline for the pin. Sharp, hard-hitting match.

LaBron Kozone defeated Erick Stevens at 9:47 to advance to the finals.

* Manny Lo got in the ring and shoved the ref for no apparent reason, and he kicked Stevens, too. I don’t think Kozone saw that. Kozone and Manny left. Stevens got on the mic and said he’s not ready yet to beat Kozone. He called out an old friend to push him “because iron sharpens iron,” and he challenged former tag team partner Roderick Strong to face him in a singles match at the Oct. 19 show. The crowd popped for the mention of Roddy’s name.

* We now had sit-down interviews with Jake Something and JD Drake. Jake won the Carolina Classic last year. JD said he’s now been wrestling for 22 years, and he said he’s the best big man in pro wrestling.

2. Jake Something vs. JD Drake in a Carolina Classic first-round match. They pounded fists at the bell before locking up. Bocchini noted that Jake is the only prior tournament winner in this year’s field. They had a test of strength in a knuckle lock. They rolled to the floor, still locked up, and they traded forearm strikes at ringside. In the ring, Jake hit his running body block at 3:00. JD hit some chops, but Jake hit a bodyslam that popped the crowd. JD hit a running Claymore Kick for a nearfall. They traded more chops. Drake hit a second-rope twisting crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:30.

JD hit a stiff kick to the spine and more chops. Jake hit his running body block in the corner at 7:00. JD hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. They got up and traded more forearm strikes and chops; this is straightforward and hard-hitting. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 9:00. They got up and traded headbutts and more forearm strikes. A 10-minute call was spot-on, telling us we had 10 minutes remaining. Jake hit a spear for a nearfall. JD hit a Boss Man Slam for a nearfall. Jake hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, then an Into The Void (black hole slam) for the pin. That was every bit as hard-hitting as you’d expect.

Jake Something defeated JD Drake at 11:49 to advance to the finals.

* Backstage, Manny Lo was pumped for Kozone. Manny said Kozone has two more matches tonight. Kozone was confused, saying he’s in the finals and he’s focused on that. Manny assumed Kozone would be his tag partner later, but Kozone said no. “What the f— am I supposed to do?” Manny mumbled under his breath as he walked away.

* More sit-down interviews with Anthony Henry and Trevor Lee. I presume these guys have fought before; I don’t think they were really in NXT at the same time, though.

3. Trevor Lee vs. Anthony Henry in a Carolina Classic first-round match. Quick reversals at the bell, and Lee stalled in the ropes. Henry tied up the left arm. He switched to typing up the legs, and Trevor immediately got to the ropes at 2:00, then rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Henry hit a basement dropkick on the knee, then a regular dropkick. They fought to the floor, where Henry unloaded some loud chops. Lee dropped him back-first on the ring apron at 5:00. In the ring, Lee remained in charge and kicked Henry repeatedly in the corner. They traded forearm strikes, and Lee hit an impressive dropkick for a nearfall at 6:30.

Lee nailed some Yes Kicks and did some ‘shadow boxing;’ Henry invited him to hit some more. Henry got up and hit some punches and clotheslines, then a pop-up knee strike to the sternum and a German Suplex at 8:00. They again went to the floor, where Henry hit a running Claymore Kick in the corner of the guardrails. Back in the ring, Henry was now in charge. JD came off the ropes, but Lee caught him with a flying forearm, then a diving forearm for a nearfall at 9:30. Henry hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest; Lee hit a superkick. Henry hit a piledriver for a nearfall, but Lee got a foot on the ropes. Lee pushed the ref, and he hit a low-blow punt kick while the ref was out of position, then the Cave-In (leaping stomp to the chest) for the tainted pin.

Trevor Lee defeated Anthony Henry at 11:28 to advance to the finals.

* Manny Lo approached Calvin Tankman to team with him; Tankman didn’t say a word. He shoved Manny and walked away. Manny muttered, “I’m f—ing cooked.”

* Sit-down interviews with Cedric Alexander and Calvin Tankman aired ahead of their match. Calvin said he felt disrespected by the way Alexander came into DPW, thinking he could take over just because he’s been “on the biggest stages” before.

4. Calvin Tankman vs. Cedric Alexander in a Carolina Classic first-round match. This crowd was hot and split at the bell. Cedric couldn’t budge him on a German Suplex attempt; he ducked one of Tankman’s spinning back fists. Cedric dove through the ropes onto Tankman on the floor, then hit a second and third. They fought on the floor, and Calvin slammed him back-first on the apron at 2:30. He whipped Cedric into the guardrail as they continued to brawl around the ringside area. They got in the ring with Calvin in charge, and hitting some more chops. He bodyslammed Cedric chest-first, then hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 6:30.

Tankman sat on Cedric’s back and applied a modified Camel Clutch, cranking back on Cedric’s head. Cedric hit a second-rope missile dropkick and they were both down at 8:30. He hit an STO uranage on Tankman on the ring apron, and he pushed Tankman’s prone body back into the ring. He hit a springboard, twisting Flatliner for a nearfall. Calvin hit a backbreaker over his knee and a short-arm clothesline for nearfall at 10:30. Cedric hit the German Suplex, then a Shining Wizard, and he was fired up! He got Tankman on his shoulders and hit a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall! However, Calvin caught him and hit a Tankman Driver (Rikishi-style sit-out piledriver) for the pin! That was really good.

Calvin Tankman defeated Cedric Alexander at 12:46 to advance to the finals.

* Manny Lo was wandering the halls. Trevor Lee walked up to him, threw his arm around Manny, and they walked away. We then heard from Erick Stevens, who said he’s still not 100%, and to find that killer instinct, he needs to fight Roderick Strong.

5. Bojack and Morgan Dash vs. Manny Lo and a mystery partner. Bojack is about 350 pounds, while Dash is an undersized high-flyer. The crowd booed as Adam Priest walked through the curtain; the commentators said they didn’t know that Priest was here. Caprice stressed that Priest is an enemy of LaBron Kozone, so this is a slap in the face to Labron. All four brawled at the bell, with Dash hitting a running Helluva Kick, then a running Shooting Star Press and a standing moonsault. Bocchini said “this isn’t a wise career move for Manny Lo.” Priest got in, but Bojack sent him flying to the floor on a shoulder tackle. Dash stood on Bojack’s shoulders and hit a moonsault to the floor on the heels at 1:30, and that popped the crowd.

In the ring, Bojack hit a massive senton on Priest. Priest hit a DDT on Bojack on the ring apron. The heels began working over Bojack. Manny hit a senton and a stiff kick to the spine. Bojack tossed Priest onto Manny at 5:30. Dash got back in and fought both heels. He hit a springboard corkscrew crossbody block on both heels. Neat move. Priest hit a powerbomb with a jackknife cover, and now the heels worked over Dash. Manny hit a shoulder breaker over his knee at 7:00; Bojack broke up a pin attempt. Manny hit a low-blow uppercut on Dash and a swinging sideslam move to pin him; Priest grabbed Bojack’s ankle to prevent him from breaking up the pin.

Adam Priest and Manny Lo defeated Morgan Dash and Bojack at 7:55.

* A four-foot-tall trophy was placed in the ring.

6. Yuu vs. Queen Aminata vs. Mei Suruga in a Battle of the Best three-way finale. Yuu is older and a bit heavier, and she got a nice babyface pop; she is retiring this year. The tiny Mei (she might be under 5’0″!) had butterfly wings she stole from the Dalton Castle collection, and she’s a massive babyface too. Veda explained that we were supposed to have two singles women’s matches, but Dani Luna couldn’t make it, so we have a three-way instead. Caprice, of course, had to sing his “she’s a queen to me!” line as Aminata came out last. They all shook hands. Mei hit leaping chest-bumps on her (much!) taller opponents, and she offered a test of strength! She stomped on both of their feet instead.

Yuu hit a fallaway slam on Mei. Aminata kicked Yuu in the gut. Yuu and Aminata traded shoulder blocks with neither going down. Yuu finally dropped her for a nearfall at 3:30. Mei hit a top-rope crossbody block on Yuu. Mei hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor on both opponents. In the ring, Mei rolled Yuu around the mat several times before getting a nearfall. Yuu hit a Gorilla Press on Mei. Yuu hit a sideslam. In a funny spot, Yuu did a Gator Roll out of the ring and onto Mei at 7:30. In the ring, Aminata hit a snap suplex on Mei. Mei unloaded a series of kicks, and she did an Old School tightrope walk at 10:00.

Mei went for a huracanrana, but Aminata caught her and blocked it. Those two traded rollups. Yuu got in and tried to steal a pin. Yuu stepped on Aminata’s stomach, then she put Mei on her shoulders, and Mei hit a doublestomp to Aminata’s ribs! So, they briefly worked together until Mei tried to steal a pin on Aminata. Mei and Yuu traded chops. Yuu hit a double suplex at 12:30. Aminata hit a double dropkick. Aminata and Mei hit a team suplex on Yuu! Mei hit a bodyslam on Aminata, but Aminata popped up and hit a clothesline on Mei, and everyone was down! Yuu hit a rolling cannonball in the corner on both women, and she got a nearfall at 14:00. Yuu hit a frogsplash on Aminata. However, Aminata got a quick flash rollup on Yuu for the pin! A very well-booked match that highlighted each of their strengths.

Queen Aminata defeated Yuu and Mei Suruga at 14:30.

* Backstage, Manny Lo was fired up about his win. Kozone noted that Manny cheated throughout, and he told Manny it was “pretty f—ed up” that he teamed with Priest after all the issues LaBron has had with Priest.

7. Jake Something vs. LaBron Kozone vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Trevor Lee in a four-way for the Carolina Classic trophy. As I watched this Monday morning (nine days after this match actually took place!), I have no idea who is winning, and I think any of these four could, as they are all regulars here. Veda reminded us that Jake Something never lost his title; he vacated it due to injury. Adam Priest had joined Lee during introductions, but the ref ejected him before we got underway, and Priest was irate! Just seconds after we finally got the bell, Kozone hit a Ballgame clothesline on Lee, but Trevor rolled to the floor as the crowd chanted, “You killed Trevor!” The other three tied up in a test of strength.

Those three all traded shoulder blocks, but no one went down. Jake hit a dive to the floor on them. In the ring, Calvin hit a backbreaker over his knee on Jake, then a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 4:00. Caprice pointed out that Kozone made no effort to save Jake, as this is an elimination match. Jake rolled to the floor, so now Kozone and Tankman traded chops. Kozone hit a dropkick at 6:00, but Tankman was only staggered. Calvin hip-tossed Kozone. Lee tried a top-rope move, but Tankman swatted him away, and the crowd gave him a “you deserved it!” chant.

Kozone hit a T-Bone Suplex on Lee, who again rolled right back to the floor. Kozone hit an enzuigiri and a Ballgame clothesline on Jake. Tankman hit a spinning back fist and a Tankman Driver to pin Kozone at 8:29. Lee swung a chair and missed Calvin; Calvin clocked Lee with a forearm strike. Calvin and Jake traded forearm strikes (Lee once again was cowering in the corner), and it got pretty heated. Lee hit a Cave-in leaping stomp to the chest out of nowhere to pin Tankman at 10:58! We’re down to just Trevor Lee vs. Jake Something! Lee raked the eyes and hit a series of kicks.

Lee nailed a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall! He hit a leaping Cave-in as Jake was on his knees and got a believable nearfall at 14:00. Lee hit a running Penalty kick on the apron. Jake blocked a second one. Back in the ring, Trevor hit a series of chops and a spin kick to the thigh. Jake went for Into The Void, but Lee escaped it. Lee went for a low blow punt kick, but Jake blocked it and hit a sit-out powerbomb, then he nailed Into The Void for the pin! (I actually thought Lee was pulling this out.) A very good match, and Jake is the first two-time winner of this tournament.

Jake Something defeated Trevor Lee, Calvin Tankman, and LaBron Kozone in a four-way to win the Carolina Classic tournament at 16:38.

* Jake got on the mic and said he feels “like f—en shit.” He thanked the fans. He called out Adam Priest, who came to the ring with his title belt in hand. Jake pointed at the trophy and said, “That means I’m coming for you.” He issued the challenge for the match at “Super Battle’ next month! And he wants it in a steel cage!

Final thoughts: All four first-round matches were really good. I’ll go with Cedric-Tankman as the best match, as I felt either man could win. Kozone-Labron takes second. The two non-tournament matches were entertaining. Manny Lo is making a fine, pesky, brash youngster, and Dash is a tremendous high-flyer. The women’s match was well-booked. Yeah, I’m a big believer in this promotion. And I always note that if you don’t subscribe, they do have some free content on their YouTube channel you can check out to see what the buzz is all about.