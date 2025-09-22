AEW faction officially named

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The faction featuring Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Khan has been officially named. Ricochet referred to the group as “The Demand” during Saturday’s AEW All Out post-show press conference. The company has also filed a trademark for that name.

Powell’s POV: Ricochet and the Gates of Agony duo got their biggest win to date when they defeated The Hurt Syndicate at All Out. The Demand doesn’t jump out at me initially, but it’s one of those things that will probably grow on me.

