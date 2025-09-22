What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: Championship match set for the Wrestlepalooza fallout edition

September 22, 2025

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia and Kiana James vs. Michin and B-Fab

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Orlando, Florida, at Kia Center. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

