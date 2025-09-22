What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: Team 3D, The Hardys, and Mr. Anderson set for next week’s show

September 22, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-“The Final Negotiation” for Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “Team 3D” Bully Ray and D-Von at Bound For Glory

-Mr. Anderson and Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian and Jake Something

-“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander

-Victoria Crawford vs. Jody Threat

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on September 5 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory. Impact is simulcast on Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

