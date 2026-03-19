TNA Impact ROH on HonorClub tonight, Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Scott Casey, Jimmy Korderas, Taichi, Matt Sydal, Jimmy Havoc, AJ Lee, Rick McGraw, Cousin Junior

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped on March 6 in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Gateway Center Arena. The show features TNA World Champion Mike Santana and Steve Maclin meeting face-to-face. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B grade during my audio review. I felt this was the best episode since the show moved to AMC.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 34 percent of the vote. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 37 percent of the vote. I also gave this show a B grade during my same-night audio review. It’s been a good week of television.

Birthdays and Notables

-Scott Casey is 79.

-Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas is 64.

-Taichi (Taichiro Maki) is 45.

-Matt Sydal (Matt Korklan) is 43.

-Jimmy Havoc (James McAhren) is 42.

-AJ Lee (April Jeanette Mendez-Brooks) is 39.

-The late Rick McGraw was born on March 19, 1955. He died of a heart attack at age 30 on November 1, 1985.

-The late Cousin Junior (Lanny Kean Jr.) was born on March 19, 1960. He died of a heart attack at age 48 on January 13, 2009. He also worked as Moondog Cujo.