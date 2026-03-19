AEW Collision lineup: The cards for the one-hour Slam Dunk Saturday and Sunday shows

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Robbie Eagles for the TNT Championship

-“The Brawling Birds” Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor vs. “The Sisters of Sin” Julia Hart and Skye Blue

-Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia vs. Komander and Mascara Dorada

-“LFI” Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos in action

The following matches and segments are advertised for Sunday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong vs. Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Lio Rush

-AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions “Divine Dominion” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross in action

Powell’s POV: The Slam Dunk Collision shows were taped on Wednesday in Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center. The one-hour episodes will be simulcast Saturday and Sunday night on TNT and HBO Max at 10CT/11ET or after the conclusion of NCAA basketball tournament coverage. Don Murphy’s reviews will be available after the shows air each night. Collision will return to its usual 7CT/8ET time slot a week from Saturday. Will Pruett’s combined audio review of the two shows will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sunday night or Monday morning.