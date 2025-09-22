What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: Tony Khan’s “important announcement” and a return teased for the All Out fallout show

September 22, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Tony Khan makes an important announcement

-Mark Briscoe, Hologram, and a mystery partner vs. Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero

Powell’s POV: It was strongly hinted during the AEW All Out show that the mystery partner will be the returning Orange Cassidy. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Petersen Events Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Our same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

