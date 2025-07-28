What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: TNT Championship match set for Thursday’s live show

July 28, 2025

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Thursday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Thursday from Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

