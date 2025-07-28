What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: Knockouts Title match headlines Thursday’s show

July 28, 2025

Impact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Championship

-Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch in a three-way for the X-Division Title

-Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed

Trick Williams, AJ Francis, and KC Navarro vs. Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC

-Indi Hartwell and Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat and Arianna Grace

Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on Friday in Kingston, Rhode Island, at Ryan Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. Well, maybe. Last week’s show was listed on DirecTV as starting at 8CT/9ET, yet started at 7CT/8ET. Anyway, John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

