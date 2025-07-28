AEW Dynamite preview: All In Texas main event rematch headlines Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship with everyone banned from ringside

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd in an AEW Tag Team Title eliminator tournament match

-MJF appears

Powell's POV: Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET.