WWE Speed – Kit Wilson vs. Berto

June 4, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with Kit Wilson vs. Berto in the first round of a four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by El Grande Americano. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Berto won the match and will face the winner of the Noam Dar vs. Lexis King match that will stream on Friday. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.

