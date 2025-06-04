WWE Speed – Kit Wilson vs. Berto

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with Kit Wilson vs. Berto in the first round of a four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by El Grande Americano. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@KitWilson_PD and @humberto_wwe battle it out to see who will advance in the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament pic.twitter.com/lLBWRAjpOo — WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2025

Powell’s POV: Berto won the match and will face the winner of the Noam Dar vs. Lexis King match that will stream on Friday. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.