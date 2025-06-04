Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: DJ Powers vs. Matt Taven for the PWS Title, Mercedes Martinez vs. Loue O’Farrell, Little Mean Kathleen vs. Liviyah in a cage match

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just one or two matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* I chose seven matches from four different shows. I’ve seen all four of these promotions multiple times, and am familiar with the competitors in the matches I watched (except for a couple guys in an eight-man cage match.)

Pro Wrestling Supershow, Brockton, Massachusetts in a “Steel Cage Showdown” on May 3, 2025 (IWTV)

This event featured two cage matches to conclude the show. I’ve seen several shows from this venue and they always draw 250-300 and it’s a family-friendly show. NOTABLE is these events never have commentary, which I know is a drawback to many viewers. I opted to watch the final three matches only.

DJ Powers vs. Matt Taven for the PWS Title. I was excited when I saw this match was booked, as it’s the reason to tune in. Powers is the 20-year-old smarmy kid who reminds me of a young Johnny Morrison. Taven came out first and high-fived the kids to show he’s the babyface. Taven offered a handshake, but Powers just backed away. (This is really a generational match between two studs of their respective eras.) Powers rolled to the floor to stall before locking up. They finally locked up for the first time at 2:00, and DJ slapped him in the face. Taven hit some deep armdrags and kept the kid grounded.

Taven hit a dropkick, then a second-rope missile dropkick. He backed Powers into a corner and chopped him, and he hit a plancha to the floor at 5:00. Powers dropped Matt gut-first across the top rope, then he ran into the ropes, causing Taven to fall to the floor. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Powers hit some knee strikes to the lower back and kept Matt grounded. DJ hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 9:00. DJ fired up and hit some chops and forearm strikes. He hit a series of clotheslines. Taven nailed a springboard spin kick to the jaw, then a Lionsault for a nearfall at 12:00.

Powers hit a superkick and a running Claymore Kick for a nearfall. He hit a Pedigree but made a cocky cover and only got a nearfall. Taven hit a second-rope superplex and they were both down at 14:30. This has been every bit as good as I hoped for. DJ rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. He stood up and clocked Taven in the head with a title belt, right in front of the ref, who called for the bell. Powers hit Taven a few more times and hit another Pedigree. The predictable outcome but a really good match.

Matt Taven defeated DJ Powers via DQ at 15:04; Powers retained the PWS title.

* The break to set up the cage was edited out. It appears the cage is about three to four feet taller than the top turnbuckle; it looks pretty professional.

Little Mean Kathleen vs. Liviyah in a cage match. These two have fought a few times here, leading to this cage match. Liviyah is a blonde 18-year-old second-generation wrestler, and she’s a bit taller than LMK; both women have had a few AEW/ROH TV matches. They are both wearing more-or-less regular clothing, not ring gear; they are here for a fight. They charged at each other at the bell, and Liviyah hit some German Suplexes. LMK got a chair and hit Liviyah with it. Liviyah tossed her into the side of the cage and she hit a snap suplex at 2:30. She placed LMK’s head on a chair and kicked the chair.

LMK got the chair and jabbed it into Liviyah’s throat. Liviyah went for her Eye of the Hurricane, but LMK blocked it. Liviyah hit a DDT at 6:00 and they were both down. Liviyah hit a second-rope Russian Leg Sweep and they were both down again. Liviyah dumped a bag of thumbtacks onto a folded chair at 8:00, and she powerbombed Kathleen onto them! Liviyah climbed over the top rope to the floor and won. (I dislike the finish; I don’t think the babyface should ever win a cage match by running away from the heel. You had a ref in the ring; just get the pin.)

Liviyah defeated Little Mean Kathleen at 8:35.

Brett Ryan Gosselin, Donny Staxx, and “Waves & Curls” Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandon vs. Anthony Greene, Channing Thomas, Ryan Waters, and Nico Silva in a steel cage match. This is a War Games-style match. I’ve seen Staxx before and compared him to Anthony Bowens. I’m not sure if I’ve seen Waters. W&C are inexplicably heels here; they are popular babyfaces everywhere else. Staxx came out first for the heels. The bald, thicker Silva came out for the babyfaces, got in the ring, and we’re underway. Silva hit a standing moonsault. Bald ring vet Matt Magnum came out for the heels; he’s not listed on the official match lineup! (He must be a fill-in. Again, I don’t have commentary to explain why he’s here.)

Ryan Waters entered at 5:00; he’s bald and older, and maybe I’ve seen him once. The four of them brawled out of the cage and around ringside, then got back into the ring. Jaylen Brandyn came out for the heels at 7:30. Anthony Greene came out for the babyfaces, and he bodyslammed one heel onto another heel, and he shoved Staxx’ face into the cage wall. BRG was the final heel at 11:30, so apparently Traevon Jordan is absent. Channing was the final babyface at 14:00, and he hit bodyslam and suplexes and was fired up. Brett hit a low blow uppercut on Channing.

Basic brawling from all eight guys; one ring is too small for having eight guys in it. The babyfaces each grabbed a heel and whipped him into the cage walls at 23:00. Some babyfaces hit coast-to-coast dropkicks. They tossed Magnum up in the air, and he went over the cage to the floor. The babyfaces took turns hitting finishers on Brett. Channing hit a jumping piledriver, and he applied a Boston Crab, and BRG tapped out. Okay match; again, it just got too cluttered once everyone was in.

Anthony Greene, Channing Thomas, Ryan Waters, and Nico Silva defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin, Donny Staxx, Jaylen Brandon, and Matt Magnum in a cage match at 25:37.

St. Louis Anarchy “All The Devils Are Here” in Alton, Illinois on April 25, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a plain white room, and the crowd was maybe 150. Lights are on, and it’s easy to see. I opted to watch the first and last match.

Jaden Newman vs. Mat Fitchett. Newman frequently wrestles in Tennessee. I’ve compared mat-based grappler Fitchett to Tom Lawlor. Newman was in red pants tonight; he tied up Mat in an STF to open. Mat tied him up, and Jaden dove for the ropes, then he rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Fitchett hit a DDT for a nearfall at 4:00. Jaden hit a second-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall. Fitchett applied a cross-armbreaker; Jaden escaped and applied a cravat. Mat hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 7:30; he peeled off his shirt and was serious now!

Jaden hit a shotgun dropkick and a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Jaden got a shirt or a towel, but the ref fought him over it, and the ref accidentally hit Fitchett. Mat applied a rear-naked choke on the mat, and Jaden tapped out. That was really good mat-based action. Fitchett got up and was still upset at the ref for accidentally hitting him. The outcome I expected with the local guy going over, but both competitors are really good.

Mat Fitchett defeated Jaden Newman at 9:11.

Thomas Shire vs. Kenny Alfonso for the Gateway Heritage Title. Shire is much taller, heavier, and visibly stronger. They opened in a knuckle lock; Alfonso hit some dropkicks, and he dove through the ropes onto Shire. In the ring, he hit some spin kicks to the thighs at 1:30. Shire kept Kenny grounded in a front headlock. Kenny hit a Lethal Injection at 6:30, then a DDT. Shire put Kenny on his shoulders, did an Airplane Spin to the mat, and got a nearfall. Kenny got up and unloaded some forearm strikes. Shire hit a standing powerbomb with a jackknife cover and got the pin. Surprisingly short for a main event.

Thomas Shire defeated Kenny Alfonso to retain the Gateway Heritage Title at 9:34.

New Texas Pro “True Grit” in Wharton, Texas on May 10, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a plain convention center room and the crowd was maybe 100. Lighting was good. Wharton is located southwest of Houston; it appears to be outside the main suburban area.

Stephen Wolf vs. Diego De La Cruz. Wolf is a top-five talent here but he’s been on a European tour, and this is the first time he’s back in the USA in a while. This was mid-show. Diego is shorter and wore red trunks. They shook hands at the bell, which surprised the commentators, as Wolf is often a heel. Mat reversals to open, and the commentators said this is a first-ever singles matchup. Wolf hit a second-rope moonsault press at 2:30. He hit some chops and was flashing a cocky grin.

Diego hit a twisting armdrag off the ropes. Wolf did a flip, but his knee buckled at 5:30, and the ref checked on him; no one in the crowd was buying this (except the commentators, of course!) Diego helped him to his feet, but Wolf immediately hit a Flatliner and jumped around to show he was okay. He hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall. He took charge and kept Diego grounded, and this crowd was all over him. Diego hit a head-scissors takedown at 9:30 and a spin kick to the jaw in the corner.

Diego hit a fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. Wolf hit a pop-up powerbomb and a rebound lariat for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Diego hit a superkick for a nearfall. Wolf crotched Diego in the corner, then hit a Frankensteiner, then a fisherman’s buster for the pin. Good match but the winner was never in doubt. Good to have Wolf back.

Stephen Wolf defeated Diego De La Cruz at 13:18.

Femmes Fatales “Le Dernier Show” in Quebec City, Quebec on March 29, 2025 (IWTV)

This was an all-women’s show that was recently released on IWTV. The lights were low, and the attendance was maybe 200 in what appears to be a gym. Lighting is darker than I’d prefer. There is English commentary.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Loue O’Farrell. I haven’t seen Mercedes in action in quite some time, so I thought I’d check out this match. Loue is a princess-type gimmick with dark hair, and she is similar in size to Mercedes. Mercedes immediately hit some suplexes and took control, and she mockingly took a bow. She hit a flying forearm in the corner at 2:30. Loue hit a running kick in the middle of the ring. Martinez hit a delayed vertical suplex. Loue hit a Lungblower and a running twisting neckbreaker at 6:30.

They fought on the ring apron, where Mercedes hit a spear, and they both fell to the floor. They fought at ringside, and Loue shoved Mercedes face-first into the ring post. Mercedes slammed her on the apron. They got back into the ring, but Loue snapped Mercedes’ throat across the top rope, then she dove through the ropes onto Martinez. She hit a second dive at 9:30. In the ring, Loue hit a top-rope missile dropkick and a Shining Wizard, but Mercedes reached the ropes to break a pin attempt. Mercedes nailed a Spider German Suplex out of the corner for a nearfall.

Loue hit a huracanrana at 12:30, then a tornado DDT and she locked in a Dragon Sleeper. Mercedes held Loue up for what appeared to be a Razor’s Edge, but she instead flipped Loue so she landed stomach-first. Mercedes tied up Loue’s legs, pulled back on the head in her own Dragon Sleeper, and Loue tapped out. Really good action. I’ve only seen Loue one or two times, but she really looked good here, and Mercedes, as always, was excellent.

Mercedes Martinez defeated Loue O’Farrell at 14:06.

Final Thoughts: Taven-Powers was really good until the predictable ending. It’s really good to have Stephen Wolf back in the U.S., and I really hope that Tony Khan finds more ways to use Mercedes. Both St. Louis Anarchy and New Texas Pro held shows over the weekend, and I plan to watch those events in their entirety.