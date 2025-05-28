WWE Speed – Sol Ruca vs. Ivy Nile for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with Sol Ruca vs. Ivy Nile for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Ruca won the match to retain the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. A new four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by El Grande Americano starts on Thursday and features Kit Wilson vs. Berto in the opening round. The winner of that match will face the winner of Joquin Wilde vs. Lexis King in the second round. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.