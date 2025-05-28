Janel Grant dismisses legal claims against former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, who agrees to provide evidence on her behalf

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Janel Grant has dismissed her legal claims against John Laurinaitis. The move came after the former WWE executive agreed to provide evidence in support of Grant’s lawsuit against McMahon and WWE. The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning Grant is not allowed to revisit her claims against Laurinaitis. Both parties have agreed to cover their own legal expenses.

“John Laurinaitis has agreed to cooperate and provide evidence in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE,” Grant’s representatives said in a statement given to PostWrestling.com. “His agreement to a confidential settlement is a pivotal next step toward holding McMahon and WWE accountable and bringing justice to Ms. Grant after years of sexual abuse and trafficking. Mr. Laurinaitis looks forward to moving on with his life. We cannot provide any additional details at this time.”

Powell’s POV: Let the record show that Laurinaitis went from initially being framed by his attorney as a victim of Vince McMahon, to later having his attorney state that Grant’s allegations are unfounded, to now cooperating with Grant. Wow.