WWE Raw in Birmingham (early start time), Pro Wrestling Boom, Steve Regal, Len Denton, David Young, Kylie Rae, Vince McMahon, Sho Funaki, Tino Sabbatelli, Bobby Shane, Ivan Koloff, Crash Holly, Rocky Johnson, JC Bailey

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Birmingham, England, at bp pulse LIVE. Raw features a show-opening appearance by Roman Reigns. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 2CT/3ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with me and Sean Plichta discussing AEW Forbidden Door and NXT Heatwave. We are not taking calls, but we will take your email questions if they arrive before 11CT/1ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from Raw in Birmingham, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Lyon, France, Saturday’s Collision in Philadelphia, and all WWE UK tour dates. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Former AWA Tag Team Champion Steve Regal is 74 today.

-Len Denton is 67 today. He also worked as The Grappler.

-Former TNA wrestler David Young is 53 today.

-Kylie Rae (Brianna Sparrey) is 33 today.

-The late Bobby Shane (Robert Schoenberger) was born on August 25, 1945. He died in a plane crash at age 29 on February 20, 1975.

-The late Ivan Koloff was born on August 25, 1942. He died of liver failure on February 18, 2017.

-The late Crash Holly (Michael Lockwood) was born on August 25, 1971. He took his own life by overdose on November 6, 2003, at age 32.

-Vince McMahon turned 80 on Sunday.

-Sho Funaki turned 57 on Sunday.

-Tino Sabbatelli (Sabby Piscitelli) turned 42 on Sunday.

-The late Rocky Johnson was born on August 24, 1944. He died at age 75 on January 15, 2020. His death was attributed to a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot.

-The late JC Bailey (Joseph Bailey Jr.) was born on August 23, 1983. He died of an intracranial aneurysm at age 27 on August 30, 2010.