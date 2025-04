CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The trailer for “The Smashing Machine” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was released on Tuesday. Check it out below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: If nothing else, Rock certainly put in the time in the makeup chair. I enjoyed the trailer and look forward to seeing the A24 film when it is released on October 3.