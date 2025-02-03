WWE Smackdown rating: Royal Rumble go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.578 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.455 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.44 rating. Nice increases for the Royal Rumble go-home show. One year earlier, the February 2, 2024 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.469 million viewers and a 0.74 rating for the Royal Rumble fallout show.