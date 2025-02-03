German Wrestling Federation “Global Warning” results: Vetter’s review of Peter Tihanyi vs. Mustafa Ali for the GWF Championship, Rambo vs. Jack Morris for the GWF Berlin Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

German Wrestling Federation “Global Warning”

February 1, 2025 in Berlin, Germany at Festsaal Kreuzberg

Streamed on the GWF YouTube Page

The notable name from the U.S. on this show is Mustafa Ali. Lighting is really good, and the crowd is maybe 500. Unfortunately, this is German-only commentary. Six matches were announced in advance, but a match between Lizzy Evo and Anita Vaughan either never took place or happened before they went live. I checked out the GWF Wikipedia page, which notes that Ilja Dragunov and Axel Tischer started out here.

1. Joshua Amaru vs. Orlando Silver. Two guys new to me. Joshua has a good build. Silver is a chunky Latino with long hair. Amaru hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 3:00. Silver missed a moonsault, and Amaru immediately hit a kick to the head for the pin. Basic.

Joshua Amaru defeated Orlando Silver at 3:51.

2. Sorani vs. Abbey Kenan. Again, two guys new to me. Sorani is clearly a Saudi Arabian or Middle East-type heel; he’s a wide body. Abbey danced his way to the ring; he’s also a bit heavyset. He’s listed on the screen as Abbey but I see online he is Abdul, and he makes me think of Eddie Kingston in body type and size. Sorani hit a senton for a nearfall at 2:30. Abbey hit a running knee and a second-rope flying shoulder tackle. Sorani hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner at 5:00, then a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Basic but fine.

Sorani defeated Abbey Kenan at 5:25.

3. “Sunshine Machine” Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper vs. Tim Stubing and Fast Time Moodo. I haven’t seen Stubing; his dark hair and overall look makes me think of Andre Chase and a bit like Drew Gulak. I’ve seen Moodo on wXw shows here in Germany, while the Sunshine Machine are regulars in the UK. Moodo opened and hit some kicks on Mambo. Cooper got in and hit some deep armdrags on Stubing. The heels began working over Cooper in their corner. Stubing hit a dropkick at 5:00 and celebrated. Cooper and Stubing traded forearm strikes. Mambo got in at 7:00 but the ref missed the tag and she ordered him back to the corner. Mambo finally got in and hit some bodyslams.

Mambo hit a top-rope Meteora for a nearfall at 9:00. Moodo got in and hit some punches to Mambo’s gut. Mambo hit a top-rope double Blockbuster for a nearfall. Stubing hit an enzuigiri. SM hit a team faceplant move for a nearfall. Moodo made the save and hit roundhouse kicks to the chests of his opponents. Cooper got back in and hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex. Stubing hit a fadeaway stunner for a nearfall on Mambo at 12:00. Moodo hit a running knee on Mambo, then a Pedigree for a believable nearfall. Moodo and Stubing argued! Mambo hit a top-rope Meteora on Stubing, then a frogsplash. Cooper immediately hit an impressive top-rope Shooting Star Press for the pin. That was really good; significantly better than the opening two matches.

Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper defeated Tim Stubing and Fast Time Moodo at 14:08.

3. Jane Nero vs. Amy Heartbeat. Both are new to me. My first time seeing Nero, who wore a black top and bottom and black vest, and she’s white. (Think Katana Chance in overall looks, height, build.) Amy wore a lucha outfit, but she peeled off a mask as she approached the ring. She got a nice pop; she is Asian or of islander heritage. Standing switches to open, and Amy hit a dropkick and a second-rope crossbody block. Nero choked her in the ropes and kept Amy grounded. Amy fired up and hit several running crossbody blocks, then an X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall at 4:30. Nero hit a short-arm clothesline. Amy hit a neckbreaker and a forward Finlay Roll for a nearfall; she really came down hard on her own head, though! Amy came off the ropes, but Nero caught her with a punch to the gun, then Jane hit a sideslam move for the clean pin. Decent.

Jane Nero defeated Amy Heartbeat at 6:20.

4. Metehan vs. Crowchester. Two more that are new to me, but I think Metehan is a guy who used to compete in NXT-UK. He has short, dark hair and a thin mustache. (YES, he wrestled as Teoman in NXT-UK and was there until NXT-UK folded, fighting guys like A-Kid, Oliver Carter and Nathan Frazer.) Crowchesterr has some makeup on his face but I’ll compare him to Alec Price. An intense lockup to open, and Metehan stomped on him and kept Crowchester grounded. Crowchester hit an enzuigiri at 4:30. Metehan stomped on the left elbow and worked it over, and he applied a Fujiwara Armbar at 7:00.

Metehan hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Crowchester hit a crossbody block, then a powerslam. He missed a moonsault at 9:30 but rolled through and still landed on Metehan. Crowchester hit a dive through the ropes. In the ring, Metehan removed his leather belt! They fought on the ropes and the ref got bumped. Fast Time Moodo walked to ringside and he glared at Metehan. It allowed Crowchester to get a rollup with a jackknife cover for the pin. Moodo never interfered, but was a distraction. Solid match.

Crowchester defeated Metehan at 11:35.

5. Rambo vs. Jack Morris for the GWF Berlin Title. Scotland native Morris is comparable to Drew McIntyre; I’ve seen more of him in NOAH in Japan than in Europe. He wore a NOAH title belt. My first time seeing Rambo, who is bald, short, and thick, and he wore a jacket that said he’s Dominican. He’s 39 and his body type makes me think of Rusev. Rambo knocked Morris down with a shoulder tackle and he celebrated. Morris hit a Mafia Kick and a spin kick to the head. Jack hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, he hit a top-rope frogsplash for a nearfall at 2:00. Jack hit a dropkick for a nearfall. He hit a delayed vertical suplex at 4:30.

Morris set up for a Pedigree but Rambo blocked it. Rambo hit a clothesline and a bodyslam and a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. He set up for a Package Piledriver, but Morris escaped and hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Rambo hit a German Suplex; he’s quite the powerhouse. They fought on the top rope, and Rambo tossed him to the mat. Morris hit a running knee for a believable nearfall at 9:00. Rambo hit a crossbody block to the floor. In the ring, he hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Morris hit a spinebuster and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 11:00. Rambo hit a decapitating clothesline, then a devastating package piledriver for the clean pin. That was a really good big-man match.

Rambo defeated Jack Morris to retain the GWF Berlin Title at 11:56.

* Intermission

6. “The Sweet Heroes” Aytac Bahar and Pascal Spalter vs. “Big and Perfect” Big Nik and Toni Harting for the GWF Tag Titles. I don’t know these guys at all but I found their names by searching cagematch.net past results. Big & Perfect came out first; they are both bald, and Big Nik is quite tall, maybe at or near seven feet. The champs both wore black tops. B&P are the heels, and the worked over who I presume is Pascal in their corner. Pascal is short and rotund. Aytac got in at 6:00 and hit some back elbows, then a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. They brawled to the floor and into the crowd, and up onto an entrance stage in this auditorium. They got back into the ring, where Harting repeatedly hit the babyfaces with weapons, until the ref called for the bell, and several security guards ran into the ring, only to get beat up. Merely okay.

Aytac Bahar and Pascal Spalter vs. Big Nik and Toni Harting went to a double-DQ or draw at 10:26; Bahar and Spalter retained the GWF Tag Titles.

7. Stephen Wolf vs. Ahura. Wolf routinely wrestles in Chicago and in Texas, so it’s exciting to see him here. I’ve also seen Ahura in wXw and I’ve noted his face is a young Damian Sandow (with a much better, more chiseled physique!) They immediately traded quick reversals on the mat, and Ahura worked the left arm and kept Wolf grounded. Wolf hit a basement dropkick at 3:00 and some armdrags. They brawled to the floor, where Wolf hit a moonsault off the stage onto Ahura on the floor at 5:30. As they got back into the ring, Ahura kicked the ropes, causing Wolf to fall. Ahura immediately hit a chop block, and he stomped on Wolf.

Ahura hit a missile dropkick on the damaged knee at 7:30 and he kept Wolf grounded, and he applied a half-crab. Wolf hit a running knee and they were both down. Wolf hit a sideslam move for a nearfall. Ahura hit a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for a nearfall, and he reapplied a half-crab at 11:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Wolf unloaded some chops. Ahura hit a clothesline. Wolf hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 13:00. Wolf went for a top-rope Shooting Star Press, but Ahura moved. Ahura again kicked the back of the knee and cranked on the ankle, but he shoved the ref! Ahura hit a spinning piledriver move for the clean pin. That was really good.

Ahura defeated Stephen Wolf at 15:13.

8. Peter Tihanyi vs. Mustafa Ali for the GWF World Title. Tihanyi is another wXw regular; he’s smarmy and I’ve compared him to Noam Dar. I like him, but I wouldn’t put him in the top-tier of European wrestlers, either. This crowd was hot, and they shook hands at the bell, then locked up. They traded armdrags and had a standoff. They tied up in a knuckle lock at 4:00 and they traded rollups. Ali hit a huracanrana that sent Peter to the floor. Back in the ring, Tihanyi hit a shoulder tackle and an armdrag, and now it was Ali going to the floor at 7:30. Back in the ring, they locked up again and this has been intense. They traded chops and forearm strikes.

Tihanyi hit a dropkick at 9:30. Ali hit a stiff back elbow that knocked down Tihanyi. Peter shoved Ali to the floor. Peter followed, and they traded chops at ringside. Back in the ring, Peter applied a sleeper and he grounded Ali. Peter leapt off the top rope, but Ali caught him with a dropkick, and they were both down at 15:30. Ali hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall, but Tihanyi reached the ropes. Peter hit a running knee; Ali hit a superkick and a dropkick into the corner, and they were both down. Ali nailed a dive through the ropes at 18:30. As they got back into the ring, Tihanyi hit a stunner for a nearfall.

They again fought to the floor, where Ali hit a DDT on the floor. He tossed Tihanyi back into the ring and hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall at 20:30. Ali argued with the female ref. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Erkan Sulcani, a tall guy with a crew cut suddenly jumped in the ring and attacked both men, and the ref called for the bell. A lame finish to a really good match, but of course, it protects both men. I can hear a “bullshit!” chant in English. Sulcani grabbed the female ref! Ali made the save.

Mustafa Ali vs. Peter Tihanyi went to a no contest at 21:41; Tihanyi retains the GWF World Title.

* Ali got on the mic and demanded this become a tag match!

9. Mustafa Ali and Peter Tihanyi vs. Erkan Sulcani and Georg Asgolar. The heels slid into the ring and this was underway! Asgolar wore a black, one-strap singlet. Ali hit his rolling neckbreaker on the shorter guy. Tihanyi hit a dive through the ropes on Sulcani. Ali hit a 450 Splash and pinned Asgolar.

Mustafa Ali and Peter Tihanyi defeated Erkan Sulcani and Georg Asgolar at 1:49.

* Ali got on the mic and said it means so much to get cheers, as he’s heard his whole life that a guy with his name couldn’t be cheered. (I’ve heard him give essentially this same promo before.) Ali said Tihanyi’s shoulder had popped out during that match, but Peter insisted they continue. Ali said it was an honor to come to Germany, and they shook hands again. Wow, you just couldn’t have a better U.S. wrestling ambassador than Mustafa.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show, and a reminder it was free. Ali vs. Tihanyi was really good. I see Mustafa has done this a lot (including at a show In attended in St. Paul), where he and his opponent go to a draw, then beat up heels. Wolf-Ahura was really good, too. I’ll go with Rambo vs. Morris for third.

Watching these European shows is a blast, just to see how rowdy and into the matches these crowds are. If you don’t mind watcing a show without English commentary, you’ll enjoy this — but it’s perfectly acceptable to skip over the first two matches.