WWE Raw results (2/3): Powell’s live review of Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair appear, CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn, and Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan in Elimination Chamber qualifying matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,654)

Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Streamed live February 3, 2025 on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in while a shot aired of the Cleveland skyline. “We are on the road to WrestleMania,” Cole declared. Backstage shots aired of Sami Zayn, CM Punk, “Judgment Day” members Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, and Carlito, as well as Iyo Sky, and Charlotte Flair…

A video package recapped the Royal Rumble event…

Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso was shown walking through the concourse. He looked into the camera and asked for his music to play and then made his entrance through the crowd. Pat McAfee checked in on commentary with Cole, who listed the attendance as 13,432.

Jey was introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor once he arrived at ringside. Jey stopped and slapped hands with the broadcast team before entering the ring. Cole described Jey’s Rumble win as one of the most shocking in Rumble history and noted that he eliminated John Cena to win the match.

A “you deserve it” chant broke out. Jey removed his “YEET” shades. An “Uso” chant broke out followed by a “yeet” chant. Fourteen minutes into the show, Jey spoke for the first time by saying, “Thank you guys for that.”

Jey said he didn’t know what to say. When a “yeet” chant started, Jey quipped, “Besides that, okay?” Funny. Jey asked the fans to let him talk. He said got in the game 15 years ago and established a legacy with his brother Jimmy.

Jey spoke about the pandemic era and joining The Bloodline. He said those were cool chapters in his career. He said he was not confident about becoming a singles wrestler. “I didn’t have it, bruh, I didn’t have it,” he said. “But coming out there tonight, I got it now.”

Another “you deserve it chant” broke out. Jey said he worked really hard to get to this spot. He got emotional and his voice cracked while saying he worked hard to get to this position.

Jey teared up while thanking the fans on behalf of him and everyone in his family. He said because of the fans, he’s the 2025 Royal Rumble winner. He said he’s going into WrestleMania for the main event. “And it’s just me, Uce,” he said.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther made his entrance and joined Jey inside the ring. Gunther said he would offer his congratulations, but then asked for what. “In reality, I’m disappointed, because quite honestly this year, this possible matchup, it doesn’t appeal to me.”

Gunther said Jey can’t even lace his boots. Gunther said he learned how to make fans think he is barely holding on to his champion, but he is always in control. Gunther said he refuses to do this with Jey again. Jey tried to speak, but Gunther cut him off.

Gunther said he’s in the process of building a legacy for himself and beating Jey at WrestleMania doesn’t add anything to it. Gunther said beating John Cena or Roman Reigns or CM Punk would have added something to his legacy.

Gunther said Jey has everything to gain whereas he has everything to lose. Gunther said that if Jey chooses him, it will be hell every week and WrestleMania will be the most horrible display of violence the business has ever seen. He said he would hurt Jey and put him down like a diseased dog. Gunther advised Jey to consider his options and then dropped the mic and started to leave.

Jey told Gunther to wait. Jey said he’s tired of everyone telling him what he can and can’t be. He said they tell him he’s just a tag team guy and he’s not supposed to be in the main event or win the Royal Rumble. Jey said he’s going to Smackdown and will holla at Cody Rhodes.

“Whoever I choose, I’m walking into WrestleMania as the 2025 Royal Rumble winner,” Jey said. “But I guarantee you, Gunther, that I’m walking out of WrestleMania as ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and it will be as champion.” Jey exited the ring…

Powell’s POV: A really fun scene with the celebrating Jey’s win with him. I think he could have started his promo sooner, but the fans got the cue and kept cheering and chanting while he wisely milked the moment. Gunther’s logic about wanting to add to his legacy and not getting that from Jey felt both realistic for the Gunther character to feel while also coming off as insulting toward Jey’s character.

Cole and McAfee spoke at their desk. Cole said they would have an update on Roman Reigns later in the show after he was Stomped by Seth Rollins twice at the Royal Rumble…

Footage aired of John Cena announcing that he will compete in the Elimination Chamber match. He said he feels that opportunity is earned after all the years he’s spent in the company. He said he will win his 17th championship not for him, but so that he can someday shake the hand of the person who wins an 18th world championship…

Cole hyped Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser for after the first commercial break… [C] Cole plugged the new WWE trading cards…

Ludwig Kaiser was already inside the ring while the broadcast team recapped Penta eliminating him from the Rumble in just six seconds. Penta made his entrance…

1. Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser. Penta tossed Kaiser over the top rope while Cole told the story it was more humiliation for Kaiser after Penta eliminated him from the Rumble match. Kaiser came back and hit a Death Valley Driver on the apron. [C]