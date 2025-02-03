What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s CW show

February 3, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Champion Oba Femi and Trick Williams vs. “A-Town Down Under” Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

-A Vengeance Day women’s summit with NXT Women’s Champion Giulia and her challengers Bayley and Roxanne Perez

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne

-Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan

-Ridge Holland vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

