WWE Raw in Cleveland, Pro Wrestling Boom, Dory Funk Jr., Haku, Marty Jannetty, Becky Bayless, Angela Fong, Devin Taylor, Genichiro Tenryu, Teddy Hart, Brian Cage, Isla Dawn, Ronda Rousey, Dennis Condrey, Sean Royal, Sean Casey, Kerry Von Erich, Gino Hernandez, Charles Cutler, Lanny Poffo, Masa Saito

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Royal Rumble. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay and I discussing the Royal Rumble event. There are no calls available due to BlogTalkRadio shutting down, but we will take your email questions via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Cleveland, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Atlanta, Friday’s Smackdown in Memphis, and Saturday’s Collision in Houston. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Dory Funk Jr. is 84 today.

-Haku (Tonga Fifita) is 66 today.

-Marty Jannetty (Fredrick Martin Jannetty) is 65 today.

-Becky Bayless (Rebecca Treston) is 43 today.

-Angela Fong is 39 today.

-Former NXT wrestler and on-air personality Devin Taylor (Brittany Fetkin) is 37 today.

-The late Kerry Von Erich (Kerry Adkisson) was born on February 3, 1960. He took his own life at age 33 on February 18, 1993.

-Genichiro Tenryu (a/k/a Genichiro Shimada) turned 75 on Sunday.

-Teddy Hart (a/k/a Ted Annis) turned 45 on Sunday.

-Brian Cage (a/k/a Brian Button) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Isla Dawn (Courtney Stewart) turned 31 on Sunday.

-The late Gino Hernandez (a/k/a Charles Wolfe Jr.) died on February 2, 1986 at age 28. His death was ruled an accidental cocaine overdose.

-The late Charles Cutler (Charles Olsen) was born on February 2, 1884. He died at age 68 on December 25, 1952.

-The late Lanny Poffo died of heart failure at age 68 on February 2, 2023.

-Dennis Condrey of Midnight Express fame turned 73 on Saturday. Perhaps this will be the year that the Midnight Express finally go into the WWE Hall of Fame

-Sean Royal (Sean Vellenga) turned 64 on Saturday.

-Sean Casey turned 53 on Saturday.

-The late Masa Saito was born on February 1, 1942. Saito died on July 14, 2018 of Parkinson’s disease.