WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers coming out of Money in the Bank

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.042 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.043 million viewers. Today’s final number was up from the previous episode’s 2.025 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a second place finish in the adults 18-49 demographic and in the male 18-49 demographic. Last week’s show was up from the previous week, so the fact that Smackdown saw another mild increase is encouraging.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

