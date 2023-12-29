AEW Worlds End, WWE weekend (reports needed), WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, B-Boy, Justin Roberts, Steve Williams

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW Worlds End pay-per-view will be held on Saturday on Long Island, New York at Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum. The event features MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will team up for a Dot Net Triple Threat same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is a “best of” show and airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett’s Smackdown live review and audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will return next week.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Orlando and WWE holiday tour events that are being held this week. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum tonight with the following advertised matches: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest in a cage match.

-WWE is in Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena tonight with the following advertised matches: Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Last Man Standing match, and LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in a cage match.

-WWE is in Inglewood, California at Kia Forum on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match, LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in a cage match, and CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio.

Birthdays and Notables

-B-Boy (Benny Cuntapay) is 45.

-AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts is 44.

-Steve Williams died at age 49 on December 29, 2009 following a long battle with throat cancer.