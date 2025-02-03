AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet
-Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews
-Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata
-Will Ospreay vs. a member of the Don Callis Family
Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
Be the first to comment