AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

February 3, 2025

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

-Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews

-Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

-Will Ospreay vs. a member of the Don Callis Family

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

