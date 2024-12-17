AEW Collision lineup: Continental Classic matches set for Saturday’s Hammerstein Ballroom show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Daniel Garcia vs. Shelton Benjamin in a Continental Classic blue league match

Powell’s POV: Collision will be held on Saturday in New York, New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The show will air live coast-to-coast on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).