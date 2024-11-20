AEW Dynamite in Reading (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite and Collision poll results and grade, Dan Engler

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena. The show includes the final push for Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Reading. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an C grade in our post show poll from 29 percent of the voters. F finished second with 27 percent of the vote. D was third with 20 percent. I gave Dynamite a C+ grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received an F grade in our post show poll from 33 percent of the voters. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote. A finished third with 21 percent. I gave Collision a B grade for a better than usual episode.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE referee Dan Engler is 47. He previously worked for TNA as Rudy Charles.