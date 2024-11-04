WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE taped following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Dominik Mysterio in a four-way for a shot WWE World Heavyweight Championship

-Battle Royal for a shot at the Women’s World Championship

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “War Raiders” Erik and Ivar

-Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable

Powell’s POV: Raw was taped on Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdo Arena. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.