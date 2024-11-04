WWE announces eleven-city tour of Europe with multiple Raw and Smackdown tapings

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce an 11-city tour of Europe.
November 4, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced an unprecedented eleven-city tour on the Road to WrestleMania that will see WWE Superstars travel to Barcelona, Spain; Dortmund, Germany; Hannover, Germany; Brussels, Belgium; Bologna, Italy; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Nottingham, England; Glasgow, Scotland; Vienna, Austria; Amsterdam, Netherlands; and London, England.
For the first-time-ever, during the biggest time of year on the WWE calendar on the Road to WrestleMania where anything can happen, consecutive episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from different cities across the U.K. & Europe over three weeks in March. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to see the biggest WWE Superstars up-close and in-person at WWE Live weekend events as they prepare for WrestleMania.
To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/roadtowrestlemania-europe-presale-registration
|Friday, March 14
|Barcelona, Spain
|Friday Night SmackDown
|Olimpic Arena
|Saturday, March 15
|Dortmund, Germany
|Road to WrestleMania Tour
|Westfalenhalle
|Sunday, March 16
|Hannover, Germany
|Road to WrestleMania Tour
|ZAG Arena
|Monday, March 17
|Brussels, Belgium
|Monday Night RAW
|Forest National
|Friday, March 21
|Bologna, Italy
|Friday Night SmackDown
|Unipol Arena
|Saturday, March 22
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|Road to WrestleMania Tour
|SSE Arena
|Sunday, March 23
|Nottingham, England
|Road to WrestleMania Tour
|Motorpoint Arena
|Monday, March 24
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Monday Night RAW
|OVO Hydro
|Friday, March 28
|London, England
|Friday Night SmackDown
|O2 Arena
|Saturday, March 29
|Vienna, Austria
|Road to WrestleMania Tour
|Wiener Stadthalle
|Sunday, March 30
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Road to WrestleMania Tour
|Ziggo Dome
|Monday, March 31
|London, England
|Monday Night RAW
|O2 Arena
Fans in attendance will see their favorite WWE Superstars just weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill, and many more*.
Las Vegas will host the biggest WrestleMania of all time, WrestleMania 41, at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025.
*Talent subject to change
Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all WWE live events and television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com.
