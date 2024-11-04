WWE announces eleven-city tour of Europe with multiple Raw and Smackdown tapings

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce an 11-city tour of Europe.

November 4, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced an unprecedented eleven-city tour on the Road to WrestleMania that will see WWE Superstars travel to Barcelona, Spain; Dortmund, Germany; Hannover, Germany; Brussels, Belgium; Bologna, Italy; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Nottingham, England; Glasgow, Scotland; Vienna, Austria; Amsterdam, Netherlands; and London, England.

For the first-time-ever, during the biggest time of year on the WWE calendar on the Road to WrestleMania where anything can happen, consecutive episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from different cities across the U.K. & Europe over three weeks in March. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to see the biggest WWE Superstars up-close and in-person at WWE Live weekend events as they prepare for WrestleMania.

To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/roadtowrestlemania-europe-presale-registration

Friday, March 14 Barcelona, Spain Friday Night SmackDown Olimpic Arena Saturday, March 15 Dortmund, Germany Road to WrestleMania Tour Westfalenhalle Sunday, March 16 Hannover, Germany Road to WrestleMania Tour ZAG Arena Monday, March 17 Brussels, Belgium Monday Night RAW Forest National Friday, March 21 Bologna, Italy Friday Night SmackDown Unipol Arena Saturday, March 22 Belfast, Northern Ireland Road to WrestleMania Tour SSE Arena Sunday, March 23 Nottingham, England Road to WrestleMania Tour Motorpoint Arena Monday, March 24 Glasgow, Scotland Monday Night RAW OVO Hydro Friday, March 28 London, England Friday Night SmackDown O2 Arena Saturday, March 29 Vienna, Austria Road to WrestleMania Tour Wiener Stadthalle Sunday, March 30 Amsterdam, Netherlands Road to WrestleMania Tour Ziggo Dome Monday, March 31 London, England Monday Night RAW O2 Arena

Fans in attendance will see their favorite WWE Superstars just weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill, and many more*.

Las Vegas will host the biggest WrestleMania of all time, WrestleMania 41, at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025.

*Talent subject to change

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all WWE live events and television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com.