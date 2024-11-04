AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin in a qualifying match for a spot in the four-way match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at Full Gear

-Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

Powell’s POV: La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed in a four-way qualifier has been announced for the November 16 edition of Collision. Saturday’s Collision will be taped on Thursday in Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).