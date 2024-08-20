WWE Raw preview: The card for the brand’s go-home show for Bash in Berlin

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-The tournament to determine the No. 1 contender to the Intercontinental Title begins

-Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

-Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable

Powell's POV: Jey Uso indicated that he will be in the tournament, but no additional details were shared. Raw will be held in Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutal Pavilion.