NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Tori, Byron Saxton, Mikey Nicholls, Gunther, Aalyah Mysterio

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee vs. Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat for a shot at the NXT Championship at No Mercy. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a ?? grade from ?? percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. ?? finished second with ?? percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade thanks in part to the strong NXT Tag Team Title match that closed the show.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tori (Terri Poch) is 60.

-Byron Saxton (Bryan Kelly) is 41.

-Mikey Nicholls is 39.

-Gunther (Walter Hahn) is 37.

-Aalyah Mysterio (Aalyah Gutierrez) is 23.