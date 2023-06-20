Marty Garner on taking Triple H’s Pedigree wrong, trying to do too much during his WWE/WWF tryouts, working for The Rock, getting into ECW, becoming friends with Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy during their trampoline wrestling days

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

On the WWF: Those first couple of times at the WWE I’m sure I scared the crap out of Vince McMahon where he thought I was a danger. I was at risk cause I was trying to do too much. I was a spot monkey. I was trying to do too much and I think that that scared him away from me a little bit. For years I used to dwell on it. I said, man, why didn’t, why couldn’t I get there? You know? And I think that was part of it. And I think that he had heard in my personal life, I was a loose cannon, which I was, but man, how many loose cannons did he hire up there? You know what I’m saying? What about Brian Pillman? He wasn’t a loose cannon?”

A Pedigree gone wrong with Triple H: “Here was the thing about that, man. Whenever I took it, he was new there, I’m new up there, you know, doing some jobs and stuff. I think it was in ’96 and he said, ‘can you take the pedigree?’ I said, ‘absolutely’. I had no idea what the pedigree was. You know, I would just go kick. When he locked me in, I kicked, and it looked like a double underhook piledriver.” He said, ‘GD’, he said, ‘you all right?’ And I said, ‘bro, I’m good’. He goes, ‘Oh my God.’ And he pinned me. He goes to the back. When I come through the curtain, he says, ‘Bro, you sure you’re okay?’ I said, ‘Bro, I’m fine. I am fine’. And it was a rumor that I had sued WWE. Man, I’ve never thought about suing WWE. I was just happy to be there and to do a TV match.”

Working for The Rock: “I was working a show in Raleigh one night. Me and my buddy, Scott Matthew, who is, he used to be a black skull. Scott got approached by a guy. He said, ‘man, I’m with Epic Games.’ He said, ‘I’d like for you to come do some stunts for me, man’. Cause Scott did standing back flips and all this crazy stuff. And Scott told him once he started working for him a little bit, he said, ‘Man, did you know, did you see Cham Pain the other night?’ He said, ‘Yeah, man’. He said, ‘Would you want him to come work too?’ He said, ‘Absolutely’. They brought me up. I started working for him and, man, he’s paying me a hundred bucks an hour, man, I thought that was great. So then he sends me to California. This guy wants me to go to California to do a game with his friend out there. I’m doing stunts out there. Me and Murray Harper went out there, Bo Dupp, and we go out there, doing stunts.

“Then the guy says, ‘Hey man, do you know Dwayne Johnson?’ I said, yeah. He’s out here doing a movie right now. He said, ‘How good do you know him?’ I said, ‘Well, he’s still at WWE. And we hung out a little bit, man’. I said, ‘Man, he’s a cool dude, man’. He said, ‘I’m gonna call him and tell him you’re with me.’ I said, okay. He said, ‘I got his number last week.’ He called and left a message and Rock never called back. The next day I felt like an idiot. And he said, ‘Well, he’s, he’s doing a movie. I know where the movie sets at.’ And I said, ‘Man, I don’t know about, no. I might get heat if I go down there’. He says, ‘Nah, you with me man’. He said, ‘it’s, it’s my fault. Anything wrong happens’. I said, okay. We go down there and we see a stunt double and he said, ‘Yeah, Dwayne’s already gone man.’ He said, ‘Y’all come to the bar with me’. We went to the bar with him and he calls Rock on a cell phone and I could hear Rock talking on the other end. You know, he had the phone to his ear, but you could still hear him.

“He told him, you know, ‘a guy named Cham Pain’. He said, ‘Marty Garner.’ He said, ‘Yeah, man’. He said, ‘He’s here with me’. ‘No way’. He said, ‘Put him on the phone. Put him on the phone’. I got on the phone. He said, ‘What are you doing in California, man?’ I said, I’m doing some stunts on a video game.’ He goes, ‘Dude, you gotta come out tomorrow night to Hollywood and Vine. We’re shooting a scene for The Rundown on Hollywood and Vine from 12 midnight to six in the morning.’ I said, ‘all right, I’ll, I’ll come out there. I don’t know what time’ he said, ‘It don’t matter what time.’ So we get out there and, they say, cut. As soon as they say cut, he goes, ‘first name, Cham, last name Pain.’ And he went through my whole spiel. I mean, and I’m like, I didn’t know. He knew my whole spiel, but I’d given him a tape of me doing my mic work and stuff. And he had actually memorized it.”

Working in ECW: “The way I got into ECW was, well, Matt and Jeff had taken off to the WWE, Shannon Moore was at WCW, Shane Helms was at WCW. Joey Matthews, Christian York was at WWE and I told Mike Maverick, he used to work with Shane Helms, they were The Serial Thrillers, and it was Shane Helms and Mike Maverick. So I, I had Mike and I had Murray Happer, who was Otto Schwanz. Otto Schwanz, Mike and myself, I said, ‘Look, we need to make a video. We need to send this video to ECW, man.’ I said, ‘We’re gonna be the Dupp family’. Cause Mike had said something one time about somebody coming in the locker room telling ’em, don’t you come in here all jacked up. He said, ‘I wanna be Jack Dupp sometime’. I said, ‘all right, we’re gonna be the Dupp family. I’m gonna be F—ed Dupp. You’re Jack Dupp. Murray is Bow Dupp’. I said ‘and my girlfriend’s name is gonna be Mae Dupp and we’re gonna do a video’ and we did a video about how we’re gonna start training and getting into the wrestling business and all this jazz.”

“And the video lasted about 10, 12 minutes. We didn’t have one lick of wrestling on that tape. We sent it to Tommy Dreamer, he called us up for a tryout match and Tommy said, ‘I gotta tell you guys something’. He says, ‘when we first got that tape the first night in the locker room, we watched that thing like six or seven times. Me and all the boys. Wow’. He said, ‘We popped hard’. He said, ‘It popped us so much, man. We said, we gotta get these guys here’. Cause it was funny. I wrote it, it was funny stuff, you know, and he said, ‘we popped so hard on that, Marty.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s good. That’s what we wanted’. He said, ‘You didn’t have any wrestling on there, but I wanna see you’. And that’s how we got in up there.”

Training with Jeff Hardy: I was working out down at Bass Fitness Center, and this kid was coming in the gym working out and he’s like five years younger than me, five or six years younger than me. And I’m like, kid’s pretty cool. I’m like 24 at the time. This kid’s like 18 and a big jacked up kid, man. I’m like, this dude’s got some big shoulders, got a big back. What is this guy doing? We got to talking one day. He said, ‘Man, you should come to my house, man.’ He said, ‘We got a wrestling ring out in the backyard.’ And I said, ‘You got a real wrestling ring?’ He said, ‘Well, you’ll see when you get there.’ And I’m like, okay. I said, ‘man, I’m gonna come over there Saturday.’

“Of course it was Matt Hardy’s house I was going to, and I get there and I look out through the woods there and you know, just a bunch of pine trees. But they had this black plastic that you know when you, and these, you can buy black plastic in these six foot rolls. So it was six foot tall and they had his black plastic up on its end and they had it wrapped around all these trees, man, it had a great big area, so a little like an actual arena out in the woods. And you walk inside the black plastic and Jeff had graffitied the walls with spray paint and everything. And they had a round trampoline with garden hoses around, wrapped around trees. And I’m like, holy cow. So I’m, I’m laughing, you know, I’m like, man, this is corny. This is crazy.

“And Matt comes out and wrestles Jeff. Now Shannon Moore’s around the ringside. He is actually a referee standing outside the ring, and he’s about this tall. I’m like, how old is this little kid? He was like eight or nine years old, probably out there doing his thing. He couldn’t have been ten. There’s no way. He’s out there and I’m like, oh my God. Later, Matt tells me it was entertaining what they did. And he says, ‘Look, man, we make these videotapes’ He said, ‘We put all these matches on videotapes.’ He said, ‘Then we sell ’em to the local video store in Vast and they rent ’em out. They rent these tapes out’. I said, ‘Man, come on, dude’. And I went down there and sure enough they had three tapes in the video store that you could rent out called Trampoline Wrestling Federation.”

