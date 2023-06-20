Which wrestler do the oddsmakers now have favored to win the WWE Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match now that Logan Paul has been added?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Logan Paul was added to the Money in the Bank ladder match during Monday’s Raw. With the new entrant, BetOnline.com released the the following odds for the match on Tuesday.

LA Knight

1/2

(-200)

Logan Paul

5/4

(+125)

Damian Priest

3/2

(+150)

Ricochet

20/1

(+2000)

Santos Escobar

20/1

(+2000)

Shinsuke Nakamura

20/1

(+2000)

Butch

25/1

(+2500)

Powell’s POV: LA Knight was also the favorite at this time last week before Logan Paul was added to the match. The other notable change since last week is that Butch replaced Ricochet as the long shot. The Money in the Bank premium live event will be held on July 1 in London, England at the 02 Arena.