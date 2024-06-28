WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: WWE Tag Team Title match and more set for the Money in the Bank go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Grayson Waller and Austin Theory vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena, which will also play host to WWE Money in the Bank and NXT Heatwave.