WWE Raw in Wichita (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Fred Curry, Jerry Lynn, Mark Henry, Magnum T.A., Mike Enos, Johnny Candido, Hikaru Shida, Deonna Purrazzo, Peter Maivia, Hector Garza, Dusty Rhodes

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Wichita, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in Washington, D.C., and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Lexington, Kentucky. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Fred Curry (Fred Thomas Koury Jr.) is 79 today.

-Jerry Lynn is 60 today. The former ROH and ECW Champion is a coach for All Elite Wrestling.

-Mark “It’s Time For The Main Event” Henry is 52 today.

-Peter Maivia died after a battle with cancer on June 12, 1982 at age 45.

-The late Hector Garza was born on June 12, 1969. He died on lung cancer on May 26, 2013 at age 43.

-Magnum T.A. (Terry Allen) turned 64 on Sunday. He was featured on last week’s Dark Side of the Ring. It’s a strong episode and the show will be replayed tonight on Vice.

-Mike Enos, who also worked as Blake Beverly, turned 56 on Sunday.

-Johnny Candido (Johnny Candito) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Hikaru Shida turned 35 on Sunday.

-Dusty Rhodes (a/k/a Virgil Riley Runnels Jr.) died at age 69 on June 11, 2015.

-Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo is 29.