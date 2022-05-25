NXT In Your House lineup: The updated card for the Hell in a Cell weekend event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT In Your House event that will be held on Saturday, June 4 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Championship (Breakker will lose the championship if he is disqualified)

-Mandy Rose vs. Wendy Choo for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Anthony for the NXT North American Championship

-Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Tag Titles

-“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the NXT Tag Titles

Powell’s POV: NXT added the two women’s championship matches on last night’s NXT 2.0 television show. The event will stream on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally).