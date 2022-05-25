NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s USA Network show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer in a non-title match

-Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez

-NXT women’s championship summit with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, and challengers Wendy Choo, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance

-Thea Hall debuts

Powell’s POV: This will be the go-home show for Saturday’s NXT In Your House event. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).