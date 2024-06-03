What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: Knockouts Title match advertised for Thursday’s show

June 3, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Allysin Kay for the Knockouts Championship

-Laredo Kid vs. AJ Francis for the Digital Media Championship

-Trent Seven and Mike Bailey vs. Mustafa Ali and Campaign Singh

-Jake Something vs. Big Kon

-Gisele Shaw returns

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The same night replay is back at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

