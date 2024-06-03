TNA Impact preview: Knockouts Title match advertised for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Jordynne Grace vs. Allysin Kay for the Knockouts Championship
-Laredo Kid vs. AJ Francis for the Digital Media Championship
-Trent Seven and Mike Bailey vs. Mustafa Ali and Campaign Singh
-Jake Something vs. Big Kon
-Gisele Shaw returns
Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The same night replay is back at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment