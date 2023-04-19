MLW Never Say Never event set for July

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the Never Say Never event will be held on July 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the league will make its return to Philadelphia on Saturday, July 8 with MLW Never Say Never at the 2300 Arena, featuring an MLW TV taping.

Get your tickets starting this Friday, April 21 at 10:00 a.m. (eastern) at MLW2300.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

Mance Warner

Rickey Shane Page

Raven

AKIRA

Delmi Exo

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Tony Deppen

Sam Adonis

1 Called Manders

Mr. Thomas

Matthew Justice

Matt Striker

Mandy León

Mister Saint Laurent

Sam Laterna

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

Powell’s POV: MLW recently had a pair of tapings with the War Chamber and Battle Riot event, and Never Say Never is currently the next event listed on the company’s online calendar. We are looking for reports from all MLW events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com