AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship

-Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm

-Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Daddy Ass vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager

-Jay White vs. Komander

-Chris Jericho confronts Adam Cole

-“The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson speak

-New AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler appear

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. The Saturday edition of AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight.