12/09 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Seven for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny for the Regina Di Wave Championship, W Morrissey and Lee Moriarty in tag team action

December 9, 2022

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Seven for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny for the Regina Di Wave Championship, W Morrissey and Lee Moriarty in tag team action, and more (28:06)…

