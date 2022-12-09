12/09 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Seven for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny for the Regina Di Wave Championship, W Morrissey and Lee Moriarty in tag team action

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Seven for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny for the Regina Di Wave Championship, W Morrissey and Lee Moriarty in tag team action, and more (28:06)…

Click here to stream or download the December 9 AEW Rampage audio review.

