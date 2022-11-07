AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Jeeves Kay for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles
-Dante Martin vs. Eli Isom
-Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian
-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Myles Hawkins and Joe Keys
-Trish Adora vs. Tay Melo
-Cheeseburger, Logan Easton Laroux, and Rhett Titus vs. QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, and Cole Karter
-Amy Rose vs. Abadon
-Angelico, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor
-Athena vs. Abby Jane
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.
Be the first to comment