AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

November 7, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Jeeves Kay for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Dante Martin vs. Eli Isom

-Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Myles Hawkins and Joe Keys

-Trish Adora vs. Tay Melo

-Cheeseburger, Logan Easton Laroux, and Rhett Titus vs. QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, and Cole Karter

-Amy Rose vs. Abadon

-Angelico, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor

-Athena vs. Abby Jane

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

